Keys to a BMW? Free Museum Tickets? The Best Hidden Hotel Perks

Hotels aren’t just a place to rest your head anymore. Luxury properties have been seriously upping their game when it comes to offering unique experiences that guests would be hard-pressed to find or even conjure up on their own. In fact, many of these extras are exclusive offerings only available to guests staying at a particular property or in a specific room category.

Some are free while others come at a cost, but one thing these all have in common is that they offer a really creative way to experience the destination. These one-of-a-kind perks and amenities aren’t always openly touted by the hotels, but with our handy guide you will know which properties to ask about their insider benefits.

Access to private experiences

Forget tourist hordes. A stay at the Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland includes one hour of free guest-only entry to the Retreat Lagoon, part of the country’s famous Blue Lagoon, nightly. Similarly, guests at Belmond Hotel das Cataratas get exclusive access to wander the pathways of Brazil’s famed Iguazu National Park waterfalls for one hour before and after the falls are officially open to the public.

Photo by sharptoyou/Shutterstock Belmond Hotel das Cataratas offers guests an exclusive hour at Iguazu National Park outside of regular operating hours.

At the Royal Mansour in Marrakech, guests have free access to the Yves Saint Laurent Museum through the Yves Saint Laurent–Pierre Berge Foundation. Le Méridien hotels around the world offer similar privileges where guests can flash their room keys at galleries, museums, and cultural institutions for free or discounted access through its Unlock Art program.

A night at the Study at University City in Philadelphia comes with free tickets to University of Pennsylvania athletic games and access to the university’s gym facilities or free tickets to Drexel University plays and concerts.

Want to sleep in the Super Bowl stadium the night before the big game? Sports fans can enter Courtyard by Marriott’s Ultimate Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover contest for a night inside its specially built suite inside the stadium.

At the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, guests can get inked by a Sak Yant Master who will perform a traditional form of tattooing believed to impart powers of luck, protection, and fortune. The cost for the private session varies based on the size and design of the tattoo you choose.

Try something new

Foodies can go truffle hunting alongside the hotel’s resident expert at Hotel Il Salviatino. The Florentine hillside is filled with the treasured fungi, and the excursion’s bounty can then be incorporated into a fanciful dinner as part of the package.

At the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, guests carry a “manta on call” cell phone to be notified when schools of manta rays are nearby so they can grab snorkel gear for a quick tandem swim with them.

If you’re tired of being land-based, swim like a mermaid through the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on Waikiki Beach. The guided swimming tour is certainly one of the more unusual paid tour options for experiencing Oahu’s shores.