The Best Miles and Rewards Travel Deals for Summer

It’s not too late to score an awesome summer escape using those hard-earned loyalty points.

share this article

Although summer is already in full swing, planning your vacation might still be on the to-do list. Fear not, foot-draggers: We’re here to help. From Peru to Puerto Rico, Bologna to Beirut, you can still put those well-deserved miles and points to work and resuscitate summer with an exciting international adventure or a quick trip closer to home. North-Central Italy Skip the summer crowds in Rome and Venice and head to Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, instead. You can still find award space using miles for American Airlines’ new, nonstop flights between Philadelphia and Bologna. Pro tip: Use American’s mobile app instead of its website; it often provides more (and cheaper) options. The university town of Bologna will wow you with its long porticoes and archways, shops, and cafés. The region is most famous for its cuisine—this is the home of famous dishes like tagliatelle al ragu, or what we call spaghetti Bolognese, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, after all. Foodie amusement park FICO Eataly World is a popular stop featuring dozens of restaurants, bars, culinary classes, and tasting events. Don’t forget to charge meals to a foreign exchange fee-free card that will earn you bonus points on dining, including Citi Prestige, which offers five points per dollar, and Chase Sapphire Reserve, which offers three points per dollar, for dining charges. Rent a car for a do-it-yourself Italian road trip, and examine your credit card because it may have included rental insurance benefits that would make getting some wheels that much more affordable. If you decide to head to Tuscany (and why wouldn’t you?), pick a home base like the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa in Barga, which you can book with 25,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Don’t forget that you can also pay with a combination of cash and points—using about 12,000 points will score you a night for around 100 euros (or US$114). From here, you’re within a short drive from day-trip hot spots like Lucca, Florence, and Cinque Terre. Return each evening for cocktails by the pool overlooking the Tuscan hillside. Peru Photo by Christian Vinces/Shutterstock Combine British Airways Avios miles and Marriott Bonvoy points for a trip to Cusco, Peru.

Article continues below advertisement