Marriott’s Newly Unveiled Loyalty Program, Bonvoy, Replaces Marriott Rewards

Bon voyage, Marriott Rewards! It was nice knowing you. Now that Marriott has introduced the new name of its loyalty program, Bonvoy, it’s time to dig deeper into what it offers for travelers. Bonvoy, which is free to join, integrates Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards into one program. The hotel company merger was first announced in late 2015, but it has taken some time to fully integrate the program benefits and systems. Last August, the programs aligned many of their benefits while still maintaining three individual names.

Bonvoy will merge some of the best benefits into one integrated program when it officially launches February 13. This includes aligning perks for elite members, such as free breakfast and late check out, as well as using one points chart for award redemption for all hotels (Ritz-Carlton used to have its own award chart).

What’s changing under Bonvoy

Under the new program, some of the elite status tiers will be changing to better define the perks that members can expect. Silver, Gold, and Platinum Elite tiers will continue with the same names as before, but two new tiers have been introduced. Platinum Premier Elite will be recognized as Titanium Elite in the new program. Platinum Premier Elite with Ambassador will be part of the highest tier, now known as Ambassador Elite.