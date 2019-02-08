Use points to book yourself into some of Copenhagen’s best hotels—so you can save your money for the incredible restaurants.

From a family trip to London to the beaches of South East Asia, there are some great spring vacation deals available—as long as you know where to look.

share this article

Whether you’re trying to escape the the winter cold or simply yearning for that next big vacation, consider using miles and points to shave big bucks off the cost of your next trip. Even if you can't get to the most popular Hawaiian resort or Caribbean paradise, there are some great alternatives that you can book with airline or hotel loyalty programs. If you’re up for a long trip See the terra-cotta warriors in Xi’an, China Hainan Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Xi’an, China (home of the world-famous Terra-Cotta Army), with round-trip fares often under $500. Alaska Mileage Plan offers some great mileage-earning and redemption opportunities with Hainan Airlines—and the best part is that you can use those same Alaska miles on American Airlines flights from other cities to reach the LAX gateway. Photo by Zhao Jian Kang/Shutterstock.com The terra-cotta warriors in Xi'an, China brand-new Grand Hyatt Xi’an for 12,000 points per night. If you’re not a World of Hyatt regular, you can always transfer points from credit card partners like Chase Ultimate Rewards . For elite members, the hotel has a glamorous club level with an outdoor deck and a world-class spa. There’s also a Hyatt Regency in town for 8,000 points per night with an amenity-packed club level of its own. Another little-known benefit is that you can redeem more World of Hyatt points for a room upgrade to the club level. Once there, stay at the Head to the world’s tallest champagne and whiskey bars Consider using credit card reward points for maximum value in cities like Bangkok, where low hotel rates make it more valuable to book travel with points through credit card portals than using hotel program points. Cards like Chase Sapphire Reserve, which can be redeemed for 1.5 cents per point, or Chase Sapphire Preferred, which offers 1.25 cents per point (versus other Chase cards, which value each point at a penny), mean redeeming points as cash for a hotel night is far more valuable. Courtesy of Lebua Hotels and Resorts The Sirocco and Sky Bar at the Lebua at State Tower in Bangkok The Dome at Lebua , a self-proclaimed “vertical destination” atop Lebua at State Tower , guests get first dibs at reservations atop Bangkok’s tallest building. Propose a toast at the world’s highest champagne and whiskey bars or enjoy caviar at the city’s first vodka and caviar bar. Views from this vantage point are designed for the best selfies, especially the outdoor terraces of Sirocco and Sky Bar, suspended 820 feet in the air. The newly opened Chef’s Table, the first of its kind in Thailand, features food that is more a work of art than a meal. The table is crafted from marble and an architectural marvel, and it allows guests to interact with the three-Michelin-starred chef preparing inventive French cuisine. And don’t forget to pay with a credit card that earns bonus points, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve that gets you three points per dollar spent on dining. Use those hard-earned points at unique properties where being a guest gets you preferred access to attractions. At Frolic with monkeys on Monkey Mountain

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement