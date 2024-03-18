Dude Ranches, National Parks, and the Best of the West on This Five-Day Trip Through Wyoming

From Yellowstone National Park to the first National Forest in the United States, Northern Wyoming is especially exemplary of the frontier spirit that helped define a nation. On this five-day Wyoming dude ranch vacation, you’ll explore the mythology of the West, including Wyoming’s Indigenous cultures, natural landmarks, and their very own Buffalo Bill Cody, with ample opportunities to get your boots dusty along the way. Expect epic hikes on your journey, not to mention frontier history and visits to awe-inspiring dude ranches. To top it off, plenty of rancher-friendly dining options can be had, plus a spectrum of artisan arts and crafts to enjoy while you’re at it.