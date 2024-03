Dude Ranches, National Parks, and the Best of the West on This Five-Day Trip Through Wyoming

It’s little more than a 1.5-hour drive from your hotel into the 2.4 million acres of Shoshone National Forest, and the nation’s first such national forest won’t disappoint. Driving through a volcanic landscape like no other, the forest offers countless hikes through ancient glaciers, alpine meadows, and epic waterfalls.Time permitting, be sure to visit the Wapiti Mountains to try your hand at some clay shooting, then continue east to the outskirts of Cody for a visit to Old Trail Town , a page out of the past first settled in 1895 by Buffalo Bill himself and frequented by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, among other famed outlaws.There’s plenty to see in downtown Cody as well, of course, starting with a visit to Buffalo Bill Center of the West , just 10 minutes from the ghost town. This compound of five distinctive museums offers narratives of frontier history and includes Buffalo Bill’s childhood home, which just might be the oldest structure in the state.Grab a signature cut of prime rib at Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel , then, if you happen to be in town between June and August, head over to the Cody Nite Rodeo for a spectacle from professional and amateur riders alike. Close out another action-packed day with a stay an hour west of town at Crossed Sabres Dude Ranch or turn in downtown in turn-of-the-century style back at the Irma.