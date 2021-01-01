Where to Shop in Genoa
Collected by Tommy Alexander , AFAR Staff
Via Garibaldi, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
This lovely boutique, placed on the ground floor of one of the historic Palazzo di Strada Nuova, sells traditional artisan Genovese food products alongside gorgeous handmade pottery, textiles, and papers. Enjoy the knitted scarves, grab a jar of...
Vico del Ferro, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
With a long history of wondering what meat was actually being purchased when pre-butchered, the Italians developed a perfect system for ensuring accuracy - keep the head on! Thus, when shopping still today for chickens or quail or rabbits in...
Via del Portello, 2r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Take one step inside this stunning candy shop and be breathlessly taken back in time - nearly 200 years! Lining the back are glass jars of every color candy, and the front cases are stuffed to bursting with chocolates, gianduja (think nutella),...
Via S. Siro, 28/r, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Set at the end of the Street of the Palaces, the tiny Bozzi Antica Libreria (founded in 1810 and still going strong!) is a lovely homage to maritime bookstores of the past - warm woods and cigar smoke mingling with that smell of old paper. Step...
Salita Pollaiuoli, 37, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Set down a small alley just a few meters from Piazza San Lorenzo, the art gallery Il Vicolo is a lovely spot to browse, and purchase, contemporary art in the ancient city. One of the oldest galleries in town, Il Vicolo routinely changes their...
Piazza merli 5, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Half boutique, half workshop, the women who run L'aria del mare are truly artists themselves. Working to keep the handmade traditions of woodblock fabric stamping and hand-thrown ceramics alive, they sell gorgeous examples of both arts. Of special...
Piazza di Soziglia, 74 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Inspired by the beautiful French chocolate salons, Romanengo Pietro fu Stefano fashioned their old-town shop just as the French - with gorgeous old woods, glass display cases, and gold-gilded platters. Pop into this store, unchanged since its...
Vico Inferiore del Ferro, 6, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
If you are traveling to Genoa with children, or just need a few presents for your return home, drop by Milla in Bicicletta for stunning, organic cotton children's clothing, soft toys, and shoes. Tucked away on the ancient butcher's alley, Milla is...
Via Luccoli, 26r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Even after chatting with the owner, I'm still slightly confused as to why this lovely women's shoe boutique/art gallery is called Plastic Passion, but like so many things in Genoa, we just go with it. Drop by this lovely little shop to pick up...
Via XX Settembre, Genova GE, Italy
While most of the shops located under the arcades of Via XX Settembre are chains (like Zara, H&M, etc), you can find a few local boutique gems as well - and the covered area makes a perfect afternoon for shopping out of the rain! (You can also...
Vico Caprettari, 14 r, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Looking to have an authentic old-world barbershop experience? If so, come visit the tiny (only 10 total square meters!) Barbiere near the ancient port. Originally opened in 1882, the barber shop was renovated by the owner's son in 1922 to the art...
Via Luccoli, 58, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
While Enrico himself did not open his shop until 1998, he works in a building, and continues a tradition, that dates back centuries. You can purchase one of his hand-tailored shirts 'off the rack', or splurge a bit and have him make one exactly to...
Vico Inferiore del Ferro, 5, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Genoa history recounts Torrefazione Fratelli Boasi as the only shop that was allowed to sell coffee during the steep rationing that occurred during the Second World War (can you even imagine the lines that must have wound down this tiny alley??) -...
Via della Maddalena, 2, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you are in Genoa during the Christmas season (which in Italy runs from about December 8 - January 6), you must stop by Butteghetta Magica to gaze at (and purchase!) their incredible, and often mechanical, creche pieces. With a display that...
Via di S. Bernardo, 32R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
With spices from around the world beautifully displayed in glass cases built into the medieval walls of the shop, Drogheria M Torielli continues on an age-tradition of selling the spices that frequented the Roman port of Genova. Saffron, sugar,...
Via Galata, 31R, 16121 Genova GE, Italy
Since 1890, Pasticceria Tagliafico has been making delicious, traditional Genovese pastries and cakes (including the candied-fruit studded Pandolce). Located across the street from the main Mercato Orientale, this lovely large pastry shop offers...
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you come to Genoa in late winter, you will have to deal with many cool and rainy days. BUT, you will get the privilege of shopping the amazing (i.e. 40/50% off) sales. So it's a toss-up! If you are looking for women's clothing, Lo...
Piazza S. Lorenzo, 16, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
For a city as small as Genoa, there are endless numbers of beautiful bridal boutiques (so if you are on the hunt for a wedding gown, make sure to browse the storefronts in the ancient part of town). But Sidoti, with a few wedding dresses, mainly...
