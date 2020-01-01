Where to Eat around The Westin Resort & Spa, Cancun
Collected by Westin AFAR
List View
Map View
Surrounded by Mayan ruins and one of the most luxurious tropical environments in the world, Cancun is rich with cultural and natural history. Its vibrancy attracts visitors year-round.
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Cancún’s best-known mall offers travelers an easy-to-reach location in the heart of the Hotel Zone. Known to locals simply as Plaza La Isla, this outdoor shopping center is a lovely spot to beat the heat thanks to its Venetian...
Save Place
Boulevard Kukulcan Km 10.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
At this longtime Cancún favorite, seafood - especially lobster - leads the list of specialties. Set on the lagoon, the vistas as well as service are excellent. The menu is varied, albeit pricey, but locals and tourists return regularly.
Save Place
Lote 24, Blvd. Kukulcan km. 13,5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
When in Cancun or on the Riviera Maya, go to Cenacolo Mare—an Italian restaurant that specializes in pasta and seafood. This is their Mediterranean appetizer consisting of mozzarella, zucchini, mushrooms, sprouts, and roasted pepper and pesto...
Save Place
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcán KM.9 ,Plaza Party Center, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located in an alley behind Dady'O, this taquéria dishes up the best arrachera and tacos al pastor in the hotel zone, and the price is right. The atmosphere is laid back and can be noisy, but it's been a longtime favorite with locals and tourists...
Save Place
Av Yaxchilán, 2 de Febrero, 29086 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chis., Mexico
After dark, locals and tourists alike gather on this avenue. Here, you’ll see a blend of affordable downtown hotels side by side dimly lit dive bars, but the street is mostly known for its colorful eateries serving authentic Mexican food:...
Save Place
Joaquín Zetina Gasca, Q.R., Mexico
Sweet, sugary, colorful, flaky, rich, eggy bread. It comes on a bicycle. If you sit on a street corner in any of the pueblos along Mexico's Mayan Riviera coast, it will pass by. All you need to do is wait. Of course the tamales bike will pass by...
Save Place
Blvd. Kukulcan, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
To satisfy your seafood cravings, El Fish Fritanga is a must-eat place, dubbed as "the place where locals eat." This hidden restaurant lies on the busy Kukulcan Boulevard in Cancun, nestled under some cocunut trees and overlooking a lagoon. Try...
Save Place
Boulevard Kukulcán Km. 14.1, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Upscale Argentine restaurant located on the lagoon side of Cancun's hotel strip. Specialties here are steak and seafood. An extensive wine list highlights Argentine wines.
Save Place
Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Situated on Cancun's lagoon with indoor or alfresco seating, this is one of the area's classic restaurants. Northern Italian cuisine made with fresh local ingredients is the specialty, along with excellent service.
Save Place
Av. Bonampak 109, esq. Calle Pargo, Mz 17, SM 3, Zona Centro, C.P., Plaza, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
As a popular destination for couples, Cancun has no shortage of exceptional restaurants, and chefs aim to please with options for romantic dinners. There's the intimate, 10-table Du Mexique, where chef-proprietor Alain Grimond and his wife attend...
Save Place
La Isla, Blvd. Kukulcan Km12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
It may be located in an outdoor shopping mall, but this restaurant in the Hotel Zone certainly has Southeast Asian vibes. A foliage-lined path punctuated with sweet incense takes you past a Buddhist altar to small tables with lagoon views....
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time