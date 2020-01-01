Where to Eat around The Westin New York Grand Central
New York's sweeping cityscape is ever changing—mixing peoples, traditions and expectations unlike anywhere else in the world. The constant energy here inspires visitors and locals alike to explore the endless, unique experiences NYC has to offer.
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
126 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011, USA
When thinking of American food a small, seasonal and well balanced meal isn't what you'd expect but Rouge Tomate serves dishes with modern appeal. Wholesome, locally grown ingredients (thanks to the in-house nutritionist) produce refreshing and...
89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA
The Grand Central Oyster Bar celebrates its 100th anniversary this year as a New York institution. Located in the lower concourse of Grand Central, it serves over 25 varieties of oysters daily. There is a huge menu of American...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
103 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, USA
These days, wandering the Lower East Side (the area between the Bowery and the East River, with Houston Street marking its northern border and Canal Street its southern one), it can feel impossible to recall that this neighborhood was once among...
Union Square, New York, NY 10003, USA
Every Wednesday and Saturday, a farmers market sets up in Union Square in New York City. On the west side of the square, by 16th Street, is an orchard stand which makes the best apple cider donuts in the entire world. Breezy Hill Orchard is always...
New York, NY 10018, USA
A few green acres of valuable Midtown Manhattan real estate affords office workers and visitors with valuable peace and space, two things that are hard to find in the surrounding streets. Bryant Park shares the block between Fifth and Sixth...
23rd and, Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
The baby of food brainchild Danny Meyer, Shake Shack has become a staple for New Yorkers and tourists alike. What makes it so special? The food is scrumptious, the shakes are heavenly, and the location is perfect. Shake Shack sits smack in the...
398 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022, USA
Exposed brick, bright windows, fresh flowers and cushy seating set the scene for this French bistro– cozy, classy and fragrant. The food is fresh and French, so it is inherently delicious. Everything is prepared from scratch, using seasonal...
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
179 E Houston St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Opened in 1914, this is a New York institution. Its been owned and operated by four generations of the same family. You really feel like you're stepping into a NY deli 50 years ago.
