Where to Eat around The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa
Off the coast of mainland Malaysia, Langkawi is an expanse of sandy beaches, forested mountains, and unique wildlife. Socialize with the residents or find solitude on the shores of a private island for the day. No matter what you do, it’ll be a trip to remember.
Jalan Pantai Tengah, Pantai Tengah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
When on Langkawi, an island with a thriving fishing community, it's always a good idea to eat some fresh fish. While it may not seem intuitive to order Japanese food in Malaysia, you won't be disappointed at Unkaizan. Order exclusively off the...
Dining at the Barn Thai Restaurant, surrounded by nature within the mangrove reserve, is a unique dining experience. Their Thai food is known as some of the most delicious on the island. Live jazz sets the mood for your meal in this beautifully...
Pantai Cenang, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
The unmistakeable beach-bistro atmosphere makes the Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar one of the best places to eat in Langkawi. With two floors of seating, the ambiance changes in each room and even stretches out onto the beach. Dine on the sand under...
Lot 85, Kampung Penarak, 07000, Langkawi, Kedah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Knowing my meal came from the floating fish farm visible from the patio gave a whole new meaning to "local fish." Any seafood dish comes recommended (the whole fish and tom yam especially), as well as the fresh fruit juices. A cool breeze and...
Jalan Penarak, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
This hidden gem is all about the food and not about the ambiance—and that's the way we like it. Their fresh Malay fare is traditional, tasty, and cheap. They are open in the late afternoon and well into the evening; it's perfect for a midnight...
Lot 2273 Kampung Tasek Anak, Jalan Pantai Tengah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
Usually when a restaurant tries to offer two distinct menus, they fail miserably. Not at fatCUPID. The beefburger smothered in fried egg and the lemon butter snapper are just as tasty as the nyonya laksa or the sambal udang, with their juicy...
Batu 5 1/4, Jalan Kampung Tok Senik, Kawasan mata Air, Ulu Melaka, Langkawi, 07000, Langkawi, Kedah, Kampung Mawar, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
People flock here for the absolutely authentic Malaysian food. The restaurant serves a lunch spread that seems to go on for miles. Expect to find a lot of local, fresh-caught fish. And, I especially like the comfort food here—noodles or rice, with...
Lot No. GF 6B, Langkawi Fair Shopping Mall, Persiaran Putera, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
In addition to sweet treats, Secret Recipe serves a whole menu of Asian dishes, pasta, chicken and lamb, and meat pies. Try the tom yum kung soup with prawns, the lamb shank, or the Thai seafood spaghetti. And, of course, you can’t leave without...
12, Jalan Pandak Mayah 4, Kuah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
You’ll be ready for the day after a hearty breakfast at Tiffin Delights in Langkawi. This small, cozy café serves a filling potato waffle crowned with an egg, sweet waffles, and even a pizza waffle sandwich. For an afternoon treat, order the...
Jalan Ulu Melaka, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
For a unique Malaysian dining experience, head to Pia’s the Padi, where panoramic views of vibrant green rice fields and distant mountains are as sumptuous as the food. Inside the restaurant, huge windows open onto the fields, creating a lovely...
Jalan Pandak Mayah 7, Pusat Bandar Kuah, 07000 Kuah, Kedah, Malaysia
Between its authentic cuisine and attentive service, Haroo+ in Langkawi merits a trip. The Korean barbecue restaurant serves traditional fare such as rice cakes with sweet chili paste, curry rice, and, of course, bibimbap. For a filling midday...
Jalan Pantai Cenang-Ground floor of the Langgura Baron Resort, Kampung Lubok Buaya, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia
There may not be an assembly line at My French Factory, but there are griddles that turn out delectable crepes. Helmed by two Parisian chefs, this café in Pantai Cenang offers a number of sweet combinations, including homemade salted caramel and...
Jalan Pantai Tengah T Star Cottage, 07000 Pantai Cenang, Kedah, Malaysia
Don’t let looks deceive you at Boat Restaurant in Pantai Cenang. This modest, wall-less eatery with plastic chairs and hanging red lanterns serves some of the best Chinese fare in Malaysia. The extensive menu features classics such as orange...
