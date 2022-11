Where to Drink in San Sebastián

General Artetxe Kalea, 1, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain

The corner of Bar Roberto couldn’t be more hidden or more nondescript. The bar’s awning gives away no secrets, either. What might draw your attention are the throngs of people from noon to 3pm each weekend. This tiny bar has the longest list of vermouths in town. Take it like a Spaniard; before lunch, sweet, on the rocks, with a few bites of olives or potato chips. At Roberto, you can choose from vermouths from all over Spain , along with a couple imported from Italy and France. They add their own special mixture of bitters and liquor to enhance it, along with a handful of citrus peels. Express interest for a rare vermouth behind the bar and you might just find yourself offered a taste.