Atari Gastroteka
Calle Mayor, 18, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
| +34 943 44 07 92
Photo courtesy of Atari Gastroteka
More info
Sat - Thur 12pm - 2am
Fri 12pm - 3am
The Last PintxoEveryone knows a pintxo hop is a must-do in San Sebastián. What everyone doesn't know is that Atari Gastroteka, located in the shadows of the old town's beautiful Santa Maria church, is the perfect last stop on the tour.
Their artisan foie is slightly sweet and incredibly flavorful, lightly sprinkled with cracked black pepper and sea salt, and served on raisin toast. Paired with a gin and tonic (some of the city's best), it's your ideal transition into postprandial nightlife. And Atari also has dessert pintxos for those in your group who want to end on a sweet note.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
about 5 years ago
The Sangria
To not mention the best sangria in San Sebastian, a city full of delicious sangrias, is a sin of an omission! The sous-vide egg, and the gildas round out a perfect trio of pinxtos alongside the foie.