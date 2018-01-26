Where to Eat on the Riviera Maya

Carretera, Boca Paila km 5.2, Manzana 10 Lote 16, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

Mateo’s claims to have the best fish tacos on earth, and yes, they are pretty great! Set in the heart of Tulum’s coastal hotel strip, this big outdoor restaurant is one of the most popular in town for its easy location, eye-catching lantern-lit ambience, and great cooking. They call themselves a Mexican grill and there are plenty of tacos, burritos, and fajitas, but you’ll find kebabs, big burgers, and even ribs, as well. Customers also love the fresh smoothies like the Happy Hippie, made with mango, papaya, cantaloupe, pineapple, and honey. Not particularly fancy, Mateo’s wins as a cool spot to hang out while enjoying solid food and drink.