What to do in and around the Leela Palace New Delhi
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
When a hotel is awarded as one of the top five hotels in the world, the expectations are high but The Leela Palace New Delhi exceeds expectations. While the property itself is beautiful, The Leela Palace is also conveniently located in the heart of the city, surrounded by monuments that stand as a silent reminder of India's legacy.
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Leela’s art walk is a wonderful cultural experience for guests. On an art tour you'll be taken on a walk through property and its celebrated art collection, which chronicles ancient and modern Indian narratives. Their spiritually-inspired...
Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Talk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet...
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
This is the first Asian location of Le Cirque, a celebrated and iconic Italian-French restaurant. Housed in the exclusive Leela Palace Hotel, Le Cirque beautifully fuses their legendary menu with a touch of Indian traditionalism. Pair your meal...
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble...
Africa Avenue, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Library is a space to sample fine whiskey from the Leela's collection whilst enjoying a classic cigar. Located in the exclusive Leela Palace New Delhi, the bar is considered a "library for the connoisseur." While it hosts an impressive...
Africa Ave, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110023, India
The Spa by ESPA welcomes visitors to with a particular warmth in design and service. The space was designed to be opulent yet functional, while featuring traditional and Ayurvedic therapies. There is also a fitness center, cafe, relaxation lounge,...
Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Yes, Hauz Khas Village is perhaps most known for its artsy vibe, boutique shops, and trendy restaurants. But before it became a lively commercial district, Hauz Kaus was (and remains) a 13th-century historical complex with a mosque,...
Pragati Maidan Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
One of the largest craft museums in India, the National Handicrafts and Handloom Museum displays tribal and rural art and artifacts. With over 35,000 pieces ranging from textiles to clay, the space is a welcoming community of artisans and art...
Gurgaon Farukh Nagar Road, Sultanpur, Gurugram, Haryana 122006, India
Rise and shine! The best time to observe the over 250 species of birds at Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is around 6 a.m., when the migratory birds leave the nests. (Ask your hotel to pack a breakfast, and enjoy a picnic in the park.) Declared a...
Lotus Temple Rd, Bahapur, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Delhi is brimming with temples, but the unique architecture of the Baha'i House of Worship blossoms above the rest. The temple resembles a lotus flower with 27 marble petals that shelter a central hall that can accommodate 2,500 worshipers. Many...
No.H-2, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016, India
Ogaan both exhibits and sells the latest in Indian fashion. It is a showcase and retail space—a unique experience that pairs design and canvas. Some of the biggest names in Indian fashion have launched their collections at Ogaan. The 6,000 sq ft...
1, Ashoka Rd, Near India Gate, Pataudi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (or AP Bhavan), as the name suggests, offers traditional dishes from the state of Andhra Pradesh. AP Bhavan is absolutely packed on weekends with lines of 100+ people waiting for an authentic taste of thalis and biryani. The...
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Holi is a Hindu celebration that occurs at the end of the winter season on the last full day of the lunar month Phalguna, generally in February/March. As bonfires are lit to signify a devotion to Lord Vishnu, the God of Preservation, people gather...
Rose Minar, 87, Chapel Rd, Annexe, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
A hot day in Delhi (or any day, really) is made even more delightful by a frothy milkshake at Keventers. Locals call it a "milk bar" because of the preparation and presentation in traditional milk bottles. Lines can be long for a taste of the...
22, Janpath Bhawan,Janpath, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Many locals believe that no trip to Janpath is complete without a visit to DePaul's. The hazelnut-flavored cold coffee is served in a glass bottle with a straw. Nothing fancy, but delightfully refreshing and creamy—especially during hot summers....
