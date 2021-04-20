Aura Bar at the Claridge's Hotel

Where are you going?
There are some bars that get lost in the crush, while others make a lasting impression. Headed straight into the latter, Aura, a luxury bar in the 5-star Claridges Hotel, specializes in a wide array of vodkas, with more than 60 different rare vodkas from around the world to choose from. It’s one of the oldest bars in Delhi, dating back to the time when the nightlife was exclusive to upscale hotels. The place isn’t very large, so it makes for a cozy atmosphere. If you’re a vodka aficionado, you won’t want to miss this place. And if you’re not, you may just want to go to see the impressive range of vodkas. Full-course meals is not the house specialty, so you can expect to only find appetizers and small snacks to accompany the coveted spirits. Call ahead for various events such as bartending lessons and vodka tastings.
By Nyssa C. , AFAR Local Expert
