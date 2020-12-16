What to do in and around the Le Guanahani, St. Barthelemy
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Luxury mega-yachts, stylish celebrities, and a fashionably French approach give St. Barthelemy its posh personality and chic charm. From boutique hotels and renowned restaurants to tranquil beaches, centuries-old sites, and trendy shops, this exclusive island destination offers a wealth of leisure activities in its classy coordinates.
Save Place
D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
Executive Chef Phillipe Masseglia and Head Chef Nicola De Marchi have combined their French, Japanese, and Italian influences to create Indigo. This airy restaurant's menu is filled with the best of land and sea—featuring dishes such as grilled...
Save Place
D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
Chefs in the French West Indies have an eclectic take on fresh food. To experience the best of this fare visit Bartolomeo, the creation of Executive Chef Phillipe Masseglia and Head Chef Nicola De Marchi. Fresh seafood, herb-crusted rack of lamb,...
Save Place
D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
Le Guanahani suffered major damage during Hurricane Irma and plans to reopen in late 2019.
Le Guanahani sits on an 18-acre peninsula on the northeastern tip of St. Barths between Marigot Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac Bay. A recent $40 million...
Le Guanahani sits on an 18-acre peninsula on the northeastern tip of St. Barths between Marigot Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac Bay. A recent $40 million...
Save Place
Gustavia, St Barthélemy
Stroll among the quaint cupolas and clapboards in the sophisticated shopping district of Gustavia. The capital of St. Barths, Gustavia has a variety of designer boutiques, galleries, and waterfront cafés. Everything from Armani to Vuitton,...
Save Place
Anse de Toiny, Toiny 97133, St Barthélemy
Dinner at Le Toiny Restaurant is a full frontal assault on the senses; as if the spectacular ocean-side setting were not enough, the culinary witch doctors at Le Toiny, led by executive chef Jean-Christophe Gille, whip whimsical French classics...
Save Place
St Barthélemy
Fort Gustave is a great place to view the distinctive red rooftops, blue water, and boat traffic of Gustavia Harbor. In this scenic harbor fishing boats mingle among luxury yachts and sailboats. The fort was built in 1787 when the island was under...
Save Place
Plage de Gouverneur, St Barthélemy
Gouverneur Beach, on the south side of St. Barths, offers good swimming and snorkeling conditions in a secluded location. This beautiful curve of white sand and turquoise waves is an island favorite, but it still offers a feeling of privacy and...
Save Place
Saint Barthélémy 97133
The Caribbean is a destination for all types of travelers—scuba divers, sailors, sunbathers—but when you want a dash of European party to season your vacation, head to St. Barth's, often called the St. Tropez of the Caribbean. Around St. Barth's...
Save Place
Plage de Lorient, St Barthélemy
Backed by the green of mountains flecked by red rooftops, Lorient Beach is an unspoiled stretch of white sand and beautiful blue water. Favored by locals, fishermen, and visitors, this north coast beach has excellent surfing at one end and calm...
Save Place
St Barthélemy
From elegant beachfront dining to laid-back lunches and romantic sunset-studded dinners, this is a great St. Barths beach bar and restaurant. Located right on the sand of Shell Beach, Do Brazil features a menu of appetizers, burgers, and entrées....
Save Place
Latin America
A bit like St. Tropez of the Caribbean, St. Barth's is known for its party scene and jet setter lifestyle. I rented a jeep one day and drove around the island. Stopping at L'Orient Beach I was reminded that real people live and die here too. I was...
Save Place
Grand Cul de Sac, 97133
Le Sereno is an intimate beachfront hotel set on a long stretch of palm-shaded sandy beach. After a complete redesign following Hurricane Irma, the property now features 39 renovated suites and four-bedroom villas, all overlooking the stunning...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25