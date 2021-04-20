Island History and Views from Fort Gustave
Fort Gustave is a great place to view the distinctive red rooftops, blue water, and boat traffic of Gustavia Harbor. In this scenic harbor fishing boats mingle among luxury yachts and sailboats. The fort was built in 1787 when the island was under Swedish control and named for King Gustav III of Sweden. Gustavia remains the capital of St. Barths
and the main port on the island. Here you can also see the remains of stone ramparts, cannons, and a powder house. The Gustavia Lighthouse was built in 1961 and is still actively guiding sailors!