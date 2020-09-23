Le Guanahani
D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
| +590 590 52 90 00
Le GuanahaniLe Guanahani suffered major damage during Hurricane Irma and plans to reopen in late 2019.
Le Guanahani sits on an 18-acre peninsula on the northeastern tip of St. Barths between Marigot Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac Bay. A recent $40 million property-wide upgrade features the work of Venezuelan designer Luis Pons, with decorative accents suggesting French and Creole influences. The resort has a private and residential feel.
Guests stay in luxurious cottages, many with private pools. Cottages are decorated in a timeless explorer style and blend seamlessly with the surrounding tropical landscape of hibiscus and coconut trees. The look is fresh, the atmosphere is private, and the interiors carry the landscape into the rooms. Colors reflect the rainbow of shades found in an island sunset. Sliding-glass doors and walls open completely to the balmy Caribbean breezes, so guests can fall asleep to the smell of salt air and crashing ocean waves.
Le Guanahani
A renovation of this resort—located on a private 18-acre peninsula—modernized the spa and gave a fresh look to the 67 guest rooms. Don’t miss the Cook Your Catch experience, a deep-sea Atlantic fishing trip led by a seventh-generation fisherman. Your day’s haul (mahi-mahi or yellowfin tuna) is prepared later by the resort’s chef.
White Sand Beach and Water Sports
Enjoy the sun, sand, and water along the curved coastline and white sand beach of Le Guanahani's peninsula—its own private island of sorts between Marigot Bay and Grand Cul de Sac. Take some time to enjoy snorkeling, paddle boating, canoeing, jet skiing, and windsurfing. Or just lounge. The pastel cottages, tropical flowers, coconut trees, and trailing bougainvillea all look out upon the sapphire shades of the Atlantic Ocean. So whether you're trying a new water sport or rejuvenating on the beach, this is the place to be!
Hôtel Guanahani Family Fun
Beyond sitting on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean, Le Guanahani has plenty to keep the entire family occupied. Guests can enjoy snorkeling, wind surfing, paddle boarding, and more - all free of charge - while the hotel also features jet skiing, boating, and a diving school for those after a few extra thrills.
Luxury St. Barth's Spa
For all-out pampering, book a wellness and beauty treatment at Le Guanahani’s full-service, super luxurious Spa by Clarins. Indulgent concoctions at this swanky St. Barths spa include essential oil massages, white jasmine salt scrubs, and rice powder toning body wraps. The salon specializes in a elegant hairstyles whether you'd like an up-do for a special evening or whole new look. They also offer packages exclusive to Le Guanahani guests.
For an Exercise in French Gastronomy
Indigo overlooks the pool at Le Guanahani and the beach in the background, though the views may become quite inconsequential once your exploration of French gastronomy begins.
Just Beyond the Beach
Now and then you may feel like going beyond the beach - but not too far. You still want the beach within sight, of course. I mean, you came down to the Caribbean for the beach, and the sand, and the surf. It's not like you're going to turn your back on it now. That'd be crazy. Someone at Le Guanahani was listening. They put a perfectly good beach bar on their perfectly good beach, tucked a perfectly good bartender inside, and hung an open sign for everyone to see. Perfect.
For the Kids Today
Kids love the beach, but the sun and the surf and the sand have a way of wearing them down - wearing them down well before mom and dad are ready to end their day, usually. Hotel Guanahani has plenty to keep kiddies occupied when their time in the sun is up, like a Kid's Club for children up to age 12. Kindergarten includes everything from French language classes to singing, drawing, painting and puzzling, while older kids can engage in more physically demanding activities - even taking to the water, if they're up for it.
Taste of St Barth Gourmet Festival
The Taste of St Barth Gourmet Festival was a highlight of my trip to the island in early November, the traditional “low season” for tourism. Executive chefs from a few of the top resorts are paired up with visiting Michelin-starred chefs to create amazing menus. This is the St Barth Badoit Express Beach Picnic event, held at Le Guanahani. Each team prepared a plated selection of tastes which picnic goers enjoyed before voting (with color-coded ballots) on their favorite.
A Flight for Sore Eyes
A sightseeing flight on a charter plane may sound like something of a stretch for most people, but a charter sightseeing flight with Air St Maarten won't do as much damage to your pocketbook as you may imagine, especially if you put together a small group with equal photographic/sightseeing ambitions. Air St Maarten offers services to and from the home base, as well as St. Barths, Anguilla, Nevis, Tortola and Virgin Gorda. If you arrive in the islands without a place to stay, this would be a unique way to check out the digs - a look at beautiful Le Guanahani from the sky is something else.
Stylish Island Resort Stay
Le Guanahani exudes Caribbean charm and is the ultimate place to stay on Saint Barthelemy—a chic French West Indies island with stylish shops and curvaceous coastlines. Swaying palms and fragrant flowers accentuate the hotel’s tropical terrain, luxurious garden, and pristine ocean views. While rooms are characterized by crisp cotton linens and Caribbean colors. Two-bedroom prestige suites have direct access to the private beach for secluded sunbathing and quiet picnics. Some rooms have their own swimming pools with garden settings and after-hours access to the spa pool. Le Guanahani’s on-site boutique features its own clothing brand and carries beach essentials too. This is definitely the place to stay on St. Barthelemy!
Sipping Spirits from Around the World
Taste creative cocktails and spirits from around the world at the Le Guanahani's The Beach Bar. Surrounded by shady palm trees, The Beach Bar gives guests a spot to relax, mix, and mingle. The well-stocked bar features rums from Cuba, Jamaica, and St. Barths. As well as Russian and French vodka, American and Scottish whiskey, English gin, and Brazilian cocktails such as caipirinhas and batidas. Coffee, tea, soft drinks, and non-alcoholic fruit drinks are also available.
Sumptuous Suites and Villas
Le Guanahani's designer guest rooms and posh amenities, are only topped by their opulent suites and villas. These loft-like accommodations offer the utmost in luxury and seclusion—featuring private pools, hot tubs, and gardens. The Beach House is situated in a cozy garden setting right on the beach while the Pelican Suite, dressed in a sunny shade of yellow, overlooks Grand Cul De Sac Bay and the coconut grove. La Villa has 1453 square feet of living space that includes a king bedroom with a spacious dressing room, two superior rooms, three bathrooms, and separate living room as well as a large deck and private pool!
Soak Up the Ambience
Hôtel Guanahani's Spa by Clarins is an exercise in rest and relaxation - and if you've come all the way to the Caribbean, chances are this is exactly the sort of thing you're after. Nestled in the hotel's tropical garden, the spa's treatments are high-art, high-tech, and wholly luxurious.