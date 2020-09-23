Just Beyond the Beach

Now and then you may feel like going beyond the beach - but not too far. You still want the beach within sight, of course. I mean, you came down to the Caribbean for the beach, and the sand, and the surf. It's not like you're going to turn your back on it now. That'd be crazy. Someone at Le Guanahani was listening. They put a perfectly good beach bar on their perfectly good beach, tucked a perfectly good bartender inside, and hung an open sign for everyone to see. Perfect.