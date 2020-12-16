Urban Hikes in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
Along the Isar River, through the English Garden, past the Munich Residence or Nymphenburg Palace—Müncheners love their fresh air and exercise. So head outdoors and explore the city on foot. Go really local and reward your efforts with a coffee or beer, in the German fashion! It's tradition, after all.
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 München, Germany
The Olympic Park from the 1972 games, is still very much alive with activity. Today concerts are held in the arena and the main stadium also hosts sporting events. The funny thing to me was that although it was an Olympic venue, there are no...
Hofgartenstraße 1, 80538 München, Germany
The courtyard adjacent to the Munich Residence was commissioned by Duke Maximilain I and was designed to resemble an Italian Renaissance Garden. It is a place to get away from it all, right in the middle of the city. Shrub-lined gravel paths are a...
80538 Munich, Germany
Münchers love the Isar River, which runs through Munich. It's a popular spot for walking, cycling, and in warm weather hanging out by the river's "beach"—don't be surprised to see naked people in some places. Müncheners aren't shy! There are also...
Hochstraße 77, 81541 München, Germany
With well over a hundred beer gardens to choose from in Munich, locals have quite the choice, but the Paulaner am Nockherberg is a local favorite. Perhaps the multi-award winning naturally cloudy beer known as "Nockherberger“ has something...
Pestalozzistraße, München, Germany
Pestalozzistrasse isn't something you find unless you're looking for it, even though it is relatively central. The small creek that runs through the residential area of the Glockenbachviertel makes for a nice quiet walk, while giving you glimpses...
Perlacher Forst, Germany
Perlacher Forest is a large public park (13.36 sq km) in southeast Munich. It's a favorite recreation spots for locals, with miles of walking and bike paths, and of course a couple of beer gardens! Of special interest is the Perlacher Mugl (hill),...
Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
