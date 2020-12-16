Ultimate Three Weeks in South East Asia

Our ultimate 3 week itinerary would include the following: - 3 Nights in Hong Kong, - 3 Night Ho Chin Minh City (a side trip to the Meekong Delta or Hoi Ann would also be very worthwhile) - 2 Nights Bangkok - 2 Nights in Chiang Mai - 3 Nights in Luang Prubang, Laos - 3 Nights in either Phuket & Phi Phi Island or Koh Sumai - 3 Nights in Siem Reap Cambodia - - Final 2 Nights in Bangkok. Below are a few of the highlights from each of these destinations from the editors of Travelin10.com