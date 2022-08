Top Restaurants in New Zealand

609 SH 16, Kumeu 0891, New Zealand

Given the Tasting Shed’s close proximity to some of the best vineyards of the West Auckland wine region, it follows that the restaurant’s menu incorporates flavors, from Asia and across the Mediterranean, that are the perfect foil to its excellent regional varietals. Standout dishes served in the restaurant’s rustic but stylish dining room—the tables were crafted from Indonesian fishing boats—include fiery Assam-style stingray infused with the tropical heat of Malaysia, and New Zealand lamb shoulder served with tahini and walnuts. Visit in summer to enjoy the relaxed ambience of the shared tables in the restaurant’s garden, and you’ll probably meet a few savvy food-loving locals from Auckland. Wines to try include Maté's Vineyard chardonnay, from nearby Kumeu River; craft beers from Riverhead’s Hallertau Brewery are also on tap.