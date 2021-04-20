Bistronomy
Rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 1931, the relaxed port city of Napier is New Zealand's capital of art deco design and architecture. Nestled amidst the heritage shopfronts of its compact downtown area is one of the country's most interesting restaurants, proving there is plenty of culinary excellence outside of New Zealand's big cities. Bistronomy showcases seasonal ingredients in its compact and stylish dining room—produce is often grown or foraged locally, and creatively harnessed for plates including fish tartare with sorrel and apple, or confit lime with shortbread, orange curd and mint. The drinks list presents excellent varietals from the nearby Hawkes Bay wine region, and Bistronomy's NZ$75 chef's choice menu of six courses is great value.