Things to Do on the Amalfi Coast
Collected by Gillian Longworth McGuire , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The allure of this region is overwhelming: Brilliant sunlight on lemon orchards, villas set on cliffs over glittering seas, hikes through fragrant hills to the same views admired by Roman emperors of old. Come for the history or the beaches—just come.
Save Place
Via Duca Mansone I, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
The cathedral in Amalfi, with its glittering gold mosaic facade and colorful Majorca-tiled dome, dominates the main piazza. Construction on the cathedral began in the 9th century, and centuries of additions and renovations are revealed in the...
Save Place
Via delle Cartiere, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Lemon trees growin precarious, terraced plotsonthe steep cliffs that run betweenPositano andVietri sul Mare along the Amalfi Coast. The almost year-round sunshine and saltysea air help produce a sweet-tart fruit with low acidity and an edible...
Save Place
84010 Conca dei Marini SA, Italy
Ask any ancient Greek or Phoenician and they’ll tell you the best way to explore the Amalfi Coast is by boat. Sign on for a voyagewith Exclusive Cruises, a local company run by an Italian and American husband and wife. Valeria and Francesco know...
Save Place
84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Beachy espadrilles, cloth bags printed with cheeky Italian phrases, and colorful Cruciani bracelets are just some of the fun inventoryfound in this small, stylish shop. There’s a little bit of everything here: bikinis and summery dresses, art...
Save Place
8 Largo Cesareo Console, Amalfi, SA 84011, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Handcrafted paper has a long tradition in this region. The art was learned from 11th-century Arab traders and Amalfi's fame for paper production grew to comprise 11 mills operating in Valle dei Mulini. Duck into this beautiful store near the...
Save Place
Via Giuseppe Orlandi, 78, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy
This quirky Pompeian red house in Anacapri, Italy, was built by a Confederate officer who fled the United States after the war. His several archaeological finds from the region and beyond are on display in the house, some built...
Save Place
Viale Axel Munthe, 34, 80071 Anacapri NA, Italy
Walk the long shop-lined Via Capodimonte (or, if you are feeling particularly industrious, climb the 921 Phoenician Steps to the very top) to reach the former home of the Swedish physician and author Axel Munthe. This 20th-century mansion,...
Save Place
Monte Solaro, 80071 Anacapri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
The summit of Monte Solarno, the highest point in Capri is almost 2,000 feet high! You can choose to climb it or opt for the considerably easier chairlift. Along the ride and at the top, you will enjoy an incredible 360-degree...
Save Place
Via Tiberio, 80073 Capri NA, Italy
Interested in a little ancient history between beaches and cocktails and shoe-shopping in Capri? Head to Villa Jovis. Once home to the Roman emperor Tiberius, this 1st century C.E. villa, still impresses hundreds of years...
Save Place
Via Lo Capo, 12, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
Villa Lysis is a monument to love, excess, and heartbreak, themes that begin with the inscription "Amori et Dolori Scrvm" (a shrine to "love and sorrow") carved into its facade and continuing through a downstairs space called...
Save Place
Viale Matteotti, 2d, 80073 Capri NA, Italy
Carthusia has been making perfume on Capri since 1948, creating scents from ancient recipes with ingredients found on the island. This shop is the perfect spot to find a souvenir that will remind you of your...
Save Place
Via Camerelle, 3, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
Since 1946, this shop on the elegant Via Camerelle has been crafting leather sandals for movie stars, princesses, and the rest of us mere mortals. Canfora supplied Jacqueline Onassis with her favorite chic flat sandals: She would often...
Save Place
Capri, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
After years spent working in small workshops in France, Rome, and Orvieto, Italy, and being lauded with an armful of awards, Massimo and Tiziana Aloisio, the couple behind Orogami, have opened a boutique in Capri to sell their jewelry. Their...
Save Place
2 Piazza Cerio Ignazio, Capri, NA 80073, 80076 Capri NA, Italy
Ready-to-wear and made-to-measure dresses, shirts, pants, and skirts are just some of the beautiful things you will find in this pretty store. Around the corner from the flashier names on the Via Camerelle and a short stroll down the...
Save Place
Via Santa Chiara, 26, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
Your long walk along the narrow paths of Ravello to reach the Villa Cimbrone will be well rewarded. The fabled Terrace of Infinity lives up to any superlative you may have read about it (American writer Gore Vidal called the...
Save Place
Piazza Duomo, 84010 Ravello SA, Italy
You'll recognize this setting as one that appears insome of the mosticonic Amalfi Coastphotos. The villa’s riotous beds of pansies and garden walls covered with vibrant bougainvilleaare as jaw-dropping in real life. Onesection of the gardens dates...
Save Place
Piazza Paolo Capasso, 7, 80051 Agerola NA, Italy
Take a break from the crowds sunbathing on the Spiaggia Grande in Positano, Italy, and head tothe mountains for a hike. The Path of the Gods (Sentiero degli Dei) is a5.5-mile hike that links the towns Bomerano (near Agerola) to Nocelle (near...
Save Place
Via del Brigantino, 9-13, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
This beach cover-up empire, based in town (with satellite shops in Capri, Amalfi, Rome, and Venice) is the source for hippie-chic Positano style dating back to the 1960s. You can spot the...
Save Place
Via della Tartana 2, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
Positano is the place to get custom-made sandals, and Safari offers just about any style you could want, from the simplest design of thin leather straps on flat soles to baroque jeweled numbers with kitten heels. The shop’s tiny...
Save Place
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 137, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
For the best selection of the region’s handpainted and colorful pottery, head to the Ceramica Assunta shop at number 97 on the Via Cristofero Colombo. There you can shop for tableware, serving bowls and platters, and pitchers. Buy an...
Save Place
Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy
The carefullycurated inventory of this shopacross from the Hotel le Sirenuse is pretty much perfect, starting with aline of signaturescents, L'Eau d'Italia, which evokes the magic of Mediterranean summers. Among your sublime choices are drinking...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time