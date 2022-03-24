Top Attractions in Houston

1502 Sawyer St, Houston, TX 77007, USA

Houston has always had a bustling art scene, and that’s well represented at the Silos at Sawyer Yards, a 60,000-square-foot warehouse flex space where many of the city’s artists show their work. You can explore a revolving door of exhibits throughout the year, as well as special events like the Summer Series Art Stroll & Sale, featuring live music, food trucks, cocktails, and pieces from hundreds of artists. The Silos at Sawyer Yards and its sister studios—Silver Street, Spring Street, Summer Street, and Winter Street—also offer open studios between noon and 5 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month, where you can spend an afternoon searching the warehouses for everything from jewelry to photography to mixed media.