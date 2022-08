Top Attractions in Alaska

3820 University Avenue South

Get way off the usual tour route most visitors take when wandering Alaska by road. The Northern Alaska Tour Company, located in the already rather north city of Fairbanks, gives visitors the chance to hit the road all the way beyond the Arctic Circle and up to Coldfoot, one of the quite literally coolest truck stops you’ll ever visit. Along the way you’ll see the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, stop off at the official Arctic Circle sign to cross on over by foot, and visit a tiny town or two. Once in Coldfoot, there are chances to take tours or, if you’re the contemplative solo type, to go out for a hike or just gaze out across the distance. There’s both nothing and everything to see out there. The route back to Fairbanks is by plane, so you’ll be able to see several Native villages from above, and understand the reasons why their locations require a subsistence lifestyle.