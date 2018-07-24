Top Attractions in Alaska

4970 Campbell Airstrip Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507, USA

Alaskans don’t let freezing (and way below freezing) temps keep them away from having outdoor fun. They just slip on the proper gear and head out. That’s one of the reasons fat-tire biking has become wildly popular in the state. Rent one at a shop in town, including Arctic Cycles and the Trek Bicycle Store (call in advance). Then head out to Far North Bicentennial Park, which has trails ranging from easy to moderate. Anchorage has an extensive trail system connecting pretty much every part of town, so there’s no need to even drive to the trail (unless you get pooped easily). Pedal through trees and over snow-covered bridges, then take some time to just enjoy the quiet. Remember: Dress in layers. You’ll start out cold but heat up very quickly. While the bears are in for their winter nap, there are plenty of other animals to watch out for: Keep an eye out for moose—they’re beautiful to see but painful to run into.