University of Alaska Museum of the North

1962 Yukon Drive, Fairbanks, AK 99775, USA
https://www.uaf.edu/museum/
+1-907-474-7505
154499e6e953e9253da13261f9cad547.jpg

unknown

154499e6e953e9253da13261f9cad547.jpg

Located on the campus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Museum of the North houses 11 categories of collections, including archaeology, earth sciences and fine arts. Highlights range from the state’s most comprehensive display of gold, a 36,000-year-old mummified bison and Alaskan paintings and sculpture. The 1929 museum is also a resource for studies on climate change as well as other natural and cultural research.

More Recommendations

Fri Jul 18 03:41:55 EDT 2014

The Place You Go To Listen

Is there a place you can go to hear the music created by the earth, the air, and the heavens. There is. But you must journey to the interior of Alaska and visit the Museum of the North at The University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Composer John Luther Adams collaborated with a group of scientists to create The Place You Go To Listen, a room where colors and harmonics change with the outside world. The Museum’s website says “This ever-changing musical ecosystem gives voice to the rhythms of daylight and darkness, the phases of the moon, the seismic vibrations of the earth and the dance of the aurora borealis, in real time.” I visited The Place You Go To Listen in December. I did indeed listen. The colors were a mix of pink and purple. It was an almost hypnotic experience that drew me back for a second visit. The second time I went in, the quiet bells of aurora activity grew louder as the sun set outside.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
gary-yost-sNosbWsH9wE-unsplash.jpg
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at dusk.
Cities We Love
Charlotte, North Carolina Is Ready for Its Crowning Moment
The Madrona front parlor
Hotels
Newly Reopened Boutique Hotel the Madrona Is a Maximalist Dream in California’s Sonoma County
NYC_Seaport_exterior_courtesy
Cities We Love
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play in NYC’s South Street Seaport
Bolt Invisible Cabin Night
Hotel News + Openings
You Can Now Stay in a Luxury “Mirror Cabin” in Tennessee
Great Divide Colorado beer flight
Food + Drink
14 Essential Colorado Breweries to Visit
Load More