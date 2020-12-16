Tofina, BC Canada
Collected by Helen Ghozali
1421 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Set on Cox Bay, one of the best surf spots in Canada, the Pacific Sands resort offers one- bedroom suites and two-story beach houses with fireplaces and bay-view patios. If you forgot your raincoat or rubber boots (two must-haves in Tofino, which...
601 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
At Shelter, choose from entrees that include hearty cioppino with local shrimp and red wine tomato broth, and the Tofino Surf Bowl, with an option of wild-caught salmon from Vancouver Island. 601 Campbell St., (250) 725-3353. This appeared in the...
368 Main St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Owned by interior designer Elizabeth John, Covet offers a well-curated mix of housewares, clothing, and accessories. Check out the funky silver jewelry by local metalsmith Lisa Fletcher and the Ilse Jacobsen rubber boots (pictured), made in...
350 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Inside a Northwest-style longhouse, built by owner and First Nations tribe member Roy Henry Vickers to resemble the traditional dwellings once used by indigenous people, visitors can sift through Vickers’s limited-edition prints, carved cedar...
311 Neill St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Locals flock to Sobo for baked goods such as giant chocolate chip cookies with oatmeal and walnuts as well as seasonal fruit piestry the blackberry in late summer—made by Food Network star and co-owner Lisa Ahier. 311 Neill St., (250) 725-2344....
500 Osprey Ln, Tofino, BC V0R, Canada
Overlooking Chesterman Beach, the Wickaninnish Inn, or “the Wick,” as locals call it, offers 75 cabinlike rooms with Adirondack-style furnishings. Amenities include a library stocked with board games and movies, a spa that offers West Coast–...
606 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
From Jamie’s Whaling Station, cruise the Clayoquot Sound aboard a 40-foot yacht with panoramic windows. Flannel blankets keep you warm as you watch seals and sea otters, and search for black bears hunting for crabs along the rocks. Don’t see a...
