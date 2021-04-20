Eagle Aerie Gallery
350 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
| +1 250-725-3235
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Eagle Aerie Gallery, TofinoInside a Northwest-style longhouse, built by owner and First Nations tribe member Roy Henry Vickers to resemble the traditional dwellings once used by indigenous people, visitors can sift through Vickers’s limited-edition prints, carved cedar panels, and baskets with designs of eagles, ravens, orcas, and totem poles. Eagle Aerie Gallery also features the work of other local artists.
Image: TSalon/Flickr.com