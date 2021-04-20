Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Eagle Aerie Gallery

350 Campbell St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Website
| +1 250-725-3235
Eagle Aerie Gallery, Tofino Tofino Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Eagle Aerie Gallery, Tofino

Inside a Northwest-style longhouse, built by owner and First Nations tribe member Roy Henry Vickers to resemble the traditional dwellings once used by indigenous people, visitors can sift through Vickers’s limited-edition prints, carved cedar panels, and baskets with designs of eagles, ravens, orcas, and totem poles. Eagle Aerie Gallery also features the work of other local artists.
350 Campbell St., (250) 725-3235. Image: TSalon/Flickr.com
By Jennie Nunn , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points