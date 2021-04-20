Pacific Sands Beach Resort

Surf Canada's West Coast

In winter, most beaches are ghostly shells of their summer selves, but not the ones in Tofino, British Columbia, on the extreme west coast of Vancouver Island. “Storm watching” has become an inclement weather pursuit, one we had hoped to experience on a January visit. Instead of rogue waves dumping bull kelp, seashells and driftwood ashore, this sunset stunner drew onlookers out of their beachside retreats. At last light on Cox Bay beach, a lone surfer splashed through the waves, board under arm, to catch "just one more."