Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Covet Boutique

368 Main St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Website
| +1 250-725-2860
Covet, Tofino Tofino Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Covet, Tofino

Owned by interior designer Elizabeth John, Covet offers a well-curated mix of housewares, clothing, and accessories. Check out the funky silver jewelry by local metalsmith Lisa Fletcher and the Ilse Jacobsen rubber boots (pictured), made in Denmark but perfect for waterlogged Tofino.

368 Main St., (250) 725-2860. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.
By Jennie Nunn , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points