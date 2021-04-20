Covet Boutique
368 Main St, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
| +1 250-725-2860
Photo courtesy of Covet
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Covet, TofinoOwned by interior designer Elizabeth John, Covet offers a well-curated mix of housewares, clothing, and accessories. Check out the funky silver jewelry by local metalsmith Lisa Fletcher and the Ilse Jacobsen rubber boots (pictured), made in Denmark but perfect for waterlogged Tofino.
368 Main St., (250) 725-2860. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.