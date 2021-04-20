Wickaninnish Inn
500 Osprey Ln, Tofino, BC V0R, Canada
| +1 250-725-3100
Wickaninnish Inn, TofinoOverlooking Chesterman Beach, the Wickaninnish Inn, or “the Wick,” as locals call it, offers 75 cabinlike rooms with Adirondack-style furnishings. Amenities include a library stocked with board games and movies, a spa that offers West Coast–inspired treatments, and guided hikes to nearby tide pools every Saturday morning. Swing by the Henry Nolla Carving Shed on the beach, where local wood carvers⎯“Feather” George Yearsley, for one⎯craft wooden objects such as eagle feathers, dugout canoes, jewelry boxes, and First Nations masks.
From $460. 500 Osprey Ln., (250) 725-3100. Image courtesy of Wickaninnish Inn
about 6 years ago
Find Panoramic Views at Wickaninnish Inn
With panoramic views, direct access to Chesterman Beach, and fireplaces in every room, Wickaninnish Inn is a perfect base for outdoor adventures and a cozy refuge from the Pacific Northwest gloom. From $271.
This appeared in the March/April 2015 issue.
AFAR Founder
over 5 years ago
Loved it!
I stayed in here in September '15. Such a magical place. I stayed in Room 34 "On-the-Beach". Coming back to experience more of the Wick!
AFAR Founder
over 5 years ago
Fantastic!
I stayed here in September 2015 and absolutely loved it. Stayed in the Beach rooms (they also have rooms in the Point). What a treat to be tucked in the beautiful woods, on the beach, with such comforts, including great food, and so much to do. They provide bikes, wet weather gear, and just fantastic service. I will go back!