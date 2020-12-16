The Unique Natural Beauty of Taiwan

Taiwan has a truly unique natural beauty. The subtropical volcanic island is more than 70% towering, jagged mountains that in some places rise nearly straight out of the Pacific Ocean. Volcanic activity has created numerous hot springs and cavernous lava rock coastlines on Taiwan. Sandstone protrusions on the northern and southern tips have been whipped by the wind into beautiful and surreal landscapes. Taiwan is home to many natural spectacles that can’t be found together anywhere else.