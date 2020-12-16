Where are you going?
The Unique Natural Beauty of Taiwan

Collected by Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert
Taiwan has a truly unique natural beauty. The subtropical volcanic island is more than 70% towering, jagged mountains that in some places rise nearly straight out of the Pacific Ocean. Volcanic activity has created numerous hot springs and cavernous lava rock coastlines on Taiwan. Sandstone protrusions on the northern and southern tips have been whipped by the wind into beautiful and surreal landscapes. Taiwan is home to many natural spectacles that can’t be found together anywhere else.
Vase Rock

Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Alishan Township

Alishan Township, Chiayi County, Taiwan 605
Alishan is likely the most famous, and most visited, mountain because of the incomparable tea grown there, its relatively easy access from major cities, and its association with the historic Taiwan Railroad. The best way to see Alishan is to hike...
Jade Mountain

Yushan, Xinyi Township, Nantou County, Taiwan 556
Often said to be the tallest mountain in East Asia, at 3952 m climbing Taiwan's Jade Mountain (or Yushan 玉山) is an epic undertaking, even for experienced hikers. The trip takes most hikers two days, although some people do manage to rush to the...
Black Dwarf Cave

929, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, 屏東縣琉球鄉
Black Dwarf Cave (also known as Black Ghost Cave) is located on Xiao Liuchiu's west coast. It's more of a walkway through a maze of precipitous lava rock formations than a tunnel into a cliff like one normally expects of a cave. The cave has a...
Taroko Gorge

No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
Guanziling Hot Spring, near Hongye Park

The Guanziling Hot Springs (關子嶺) are located in the foothills of the mountains of Taiwan, about 70 km northeast of Tainan City. These hot springs produce a fine, silty mud which is found in only three places in the world. It's said to be...
Jialeshui Scenic Area

947, Taiwan, 屏東縣滿洲鄉
Lesser known -- but no less amazing -- than Taiwan's famous northern coastal area Yehliu, is the Jialeshuei Scenic Area in the south, just down the road from the surf beach. (You can check out a photographic comparison of the two areas here.) The...
The ChuHuo Eternal Flame (恆春出火)

No. 259之2, Hengdong Road, Hengchun Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 946
The ChuHuo Eternal Flame (恆春出火) just outside of Hengchun in the far south of Taiwan is definitely worth a stop. Natural gas seeps up from the earth and ignites on this otherwise dead area of rock and sand ground. There are several areas of fire to...
The Burning Water (水火同源)

732, Taiwan, Tainan City, Baihe District, 關仔嶺風景區
The flames on top of this pool of water are said to have been burning for more than 300 years, and were started by and earthquake that opened a fissure in the earth releasing natural gas into the bottom of the pool. The phenomenon is definitely...
Baisha Beach

946, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Hengchun Township, 白砂路
My photo does not do this beach justice. Flanked by coral, Baisha (which means "white sand" in Chinese) Beach is possibly the most beautiful beach on the island. Just outside of Kenting, this beach is popular with visitors year-round. There are...
