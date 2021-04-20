Wander the Walkway at Black Dwarf Cave
Black Dwarf Cave (also known as Black Ghost Cave) is located on Xiao Liuchiu's west coast. It's more of a walkway through a maze of precipitous lava rock formations than a tunnel into a cliff like one normally expects of a cave. The cave has a morbid history; more than three hundred aboriginals were burned alive here by the Dutch during their occupation of Taiwan
. The cave, however, is beautiful, with several vistas like the one pictured here overlooking the Taiwan Strait.