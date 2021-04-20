The Top Hotels on the Dalmatian Coast

7 Šetalište don Šime Ljubića

Formerly a private residence, this neoclassical villa is located in the center of Stari Grad, or the Old Town of Hvar, which is one of the oldest settlements in Europe (dating back to 384 B.C.E.) and much quieter than Hvar Town (which has become a summer party destination). Painted in pinks and whites, it sits on a deep channel across from the mainland, overlooking the main harbor with its moored yachts and sailboats. The owner named the villa after the Greek god Apollo, and now each of the seven suites also bear the name of a Greek muse. All are individually furnished with wood furniture, Oriental rugs, and long curtains, and feature large en suite bathrooms with heated floors and claw-foot tubs. The hotel’s harborside terrace restaurant serves breakfast and makes for a great spot to watch the comings and goings on the waterfront. After touring the town, guests can further explore the island by hiking in the pine-covered hills, visiting the various wineries, or swimming in the many small coves and bays.