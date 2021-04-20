The Top Hotels on the Dalmatian Coast
Waking up to find oneself on the craggy, spectacular Dalmatian Coast is already a good thing, but when you rise in a royal palace, or villa, or grand old hotel, the thrill can transform a holiday into a trip-of-a-lifetime.
Highlights
This design hotel opened in Trogir near Split in 2016, bringing some modern sophistication to the mid–Dalmatian Coast. The stone building, once a tobacco warehouse, sits on a narrow channel that separates Ciovo Island from the mainland, so guests can arrange daylong sailing trips as well as crossings on a speedboat. The guest rooms have white-and-blue-patterned linens, silk rugs, and wood floors, plus marble-tiled baths with oversize tubs and showers. Also on-site is an airy library filled with art and design books, and a lounge where guests can play dominoes or billiards. The star of the show, however, is the sundeck, with its sea views, large lap pool, and white daybeds and umbrellas. At night, the shimmering blue light of the pool reflects off the hotel’s white stone walls, creating a serene place to wind down your day.
7 Šetalište don Šime Ljubića
Formerly a private residence, this neoclassical villa is located in the center of Stari Grad, or the Old Town of Hvar, which is one of the oldest settlements in Europe (dating back to 384 B.C.E.) and much quieter than Hvar Town (which has become a summer party destination). Painted in pinks and whites, it sits on a deep channel across from the mainland, overlooking the main harbor with its moored yachts and sailboats. The owner named the villa after the Greek god Apollo, and now each of the seven suites also bear the name of a Greek muse. All are individually furnished with wood furniture, Oriental rugs, and long curtains, and feature large en suite bathrooms with heated floors and claw-foot tubs. The hotel’s harborside terrace restaurant serves breakfast and makes for a great spot to watch the comings and goings on the waterfront. After touring the town, guests can further explore the island by hiking in the pine-covered hills, visiting the various wineries, or swimming in the many small coves and bays.
6 Uvala Lozna, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
Just three miles away from Hvar Town, Little Green Bay is a quiet retreat on Lozna Bay, a finger of crystal-clear emerald water that laps against a small pebble beach. Opened in 2016 by a pair of French siblings, the boutique hotel is designed to blend into its surroundings with stone terraces and judicious plantings. The public areas and rooms are equally natural, decorated with everything from linen tablecloths to polished concrete floors and stone sinks. All the rooms have balconies, the better to sniff the pine-scented air and enjoy the heavenly view, and some have private plunge pools. On the hill above the bay, the outdoor mini-spa features an herb garden and a four-person Jacuzzi. When not off exploring, guests can lounge on the wide daybeds set along the water’s rocky edge, relax on large beanbags on the beach, or take an inflatable raft out on the pristine water.
6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
A former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the Silk Road and the explorer Marco Polo, who is rumored to have been born on Korčula. The two-bedroom China Suite features low-slung furniture, red pillows, and a scene-stealer of a terrace with views across the town and coastline, while the one-bedroom Arabia Suite includes an all-white color scheme and intricately carved wood screens.
The hotel’s LD Spa specializes in Thai and Ayurvedic treatments, and the restaurant serves fresh, local seafood on a long terrace above the Old Town wall. The restaurant also produces three different olive oils from the groves around Korčula, and works with local partners to serve wines made from indigenous grapes like grk and pošip.
21 Ulica kardinala Stepinca
This large, modern hotel on the Lapad peninsula—about a 15-minute bus ride from the Old Town—overlooks the green hills above Lapad Bay, the Adriatic, and the beachfront. Completely refurbished in 2015, its lobby and lounge feature floor-to-ceiling windows, low furniture, and white decor, so nothing distracts from the views of the sparkling sea and sky. For even more gorgeous vistas, guests can go just below the hotel to the long pedestrian boulevard, which is filled with cafés and restaurants with plenty of outdoor seating. Guest rooms here are done up in restful tones of sisal and cream, with oversize charcoal sketches by a Croatian artist hung on wall panels behind the beds. The full-service spa has an indoor pool, Finnish sauna, and steam room, while a large deck features a bar and outdoor pool. Also on site is a restaurant with a wide terrace, and the top-floor Zenith Bar, which is best for sunset views.
Ul. Vlaha Bukovca 6, 20000, Dubrovnik, Croatia
It’s all about the view at Villa Dubrovnik, a divine hotel built into the cliff across the bay from the Old Town and Lokrum Island. The restaurant, rooftop bar, spa, and most of the rooms feature the same breathtaking vistas over the Adriatic, deep blue at depth and turquoise closer to shore. Done up in sleek, Mediterranean style, the hotel includes glass-walled balconies and external walls that merge into the golden stone of the cliffside. Those balconies are perfect for morning coffee or sunset drinks, but consider having breakfast on the restaurant terrace, under the shade provided by wind-bent pines. The spa features an indoor pool, and just outside, stone steps lead down to the Adriatic’s edge, where guests can relax on sun beds or step directly into the sea. Should you ever want to leave, the hotel’s private motorboat will zip you directly into the Old Town port.
14 Ulica Frana Supila
Built in the 1930s as a private villa, this boutique hotel was renovated in 2012, but still makes guests feel as if they’re staying in someone’s home. Perched on a steep hillside across the bay from the Old Town, it features stone terraces, vine-covered pergolas, and colorful gardens, all of which offer breathtaking vistas of the Adriatic and Dubrovnik’s signature tiled roofs. The 13 rooms—all but one with sea views—have high ceilings and arched windows lined with white shutters to soften the afternoon sun, while modern bathrooms come stocked with plush bathrobes and decadent Bulgari amenities. When not enjoying their daily delivery of fresh fruit or cookies, guests can head to the bathing platform at the bottom of the stone stairs, the outdoor pool at the neighboring Grand Villa Argentina, or the spa at the Hotel Excelsior.