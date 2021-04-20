Lešić Dimitri Palace
6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
| +385 20 715 560
Photo courtesy of Lešić Dimitri Palace
Lešić Dimitri PalaceA former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the Silk Road and the explorer Marco Polo, who is rumored to have been born on Korčula. The two-bedroom China Suite features low-slung furniture, red pillows, and a scene-stealer of a terrace with views across the town and coastline, while the one-bedroom Arabia Suite includes an all-white color scheme and intricately carved wood screens.
The hotel’s LD Spa specializes in Thai and Ayurvedic treatments, and the restaurant serves fresh, local seafood on a long terrace above the Old Town wall. The restaurant also produces three different olive oils from the groves around Korčula, and works with local partners to serve wines made from indigenous grapes like grk and pošip.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Overnight in a Beachside Croatian Palace
Marco Polo is reputed to have embarked on his Silk Road travels from Korčula, a small island off the Dalmatian coast. Residents will boast that the explorer was born here—in the building next to the 18th-century bishop’s residence that now houses the Lešić-Dimitri Palace. The hotel was designed for the traveler who wants to live like a pampered local. Five suites, named after stops on Marco Polo’s journey, share a common design element: moucharabieh, intricately carved screens. The concierge can direct guests to deserted beaches or arrange excursions on the hotel’s sailboat. Catch the moreška, a sword dance native to the island.