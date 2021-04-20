Little Green Bay
Just three miles away from Hvar Town, Little Green Bay is a quiet retreat on Lozna Bay, a finger of crystal-clear emerald water that laps against a small pebble beach. Opened in 2016 by a pair of French siblings, the boutique hotel is designed to blend into its surroundings with stone terraces and judicious plantings. The public areas and rooms are equally natural, decorated with everything from linen tablecloths to polished concrete floors and stone sinks. All the rooms have balconies, the better to sniff the pine-scented air and enjoy the heavenly view, and some have private plunge pools. On the hill above the bay, the outdoor mini-spa features an herb garden and a four-person Jacuzzi. When not off exploring, guests can lounge on the wide daybeds set along the water’s rocky edge, relax on large beanbags on the beach, or take an inflatable raft out on the pristine water.