The Pink-Sand Beaches of Bermuda
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Bermuda's shoreline is known for its carpet of soft pink sand that ranges in color from blush to coral. Created by tiny broken seashells mixed with soft white sand, the delicate hues of Bermuda's beaches are complemented by turquoise waves and rugged boulders. From secluded strands to popular spots with lots of people watching, Bermuda's pink sand coastline offers a beach for everybody.
Bermuda
Bermuda’s most famous beach sits on the island’s south coast, in the parish of Southampton. In the summer, Horseshoe Bay is the number one destination for many visitors to Bermuda, drawn by the crescent of pink sand and clear blue water. In the...
Church Bay, Bermuda
Nearby reefs and big boulders keep Bermuda’s beaches calm and colorful for snorkelers and swimmers. Both Tobacco Bay and Church Bay offer great snorkeling conditions along beautiful shorelines. With one in the east and the other in the west, you...
West Whale Bay, Bermuda
Beaches in Bermuda range from popular, people-watching spots to secluded and serene strands. When it’s time to get away from it all, consider heading to one of these small and secluded, yet incredibly scenic, strips of sand. West Whale Bay Beach,...
145 Cooper's Island Road, St.George's, Bermuda
Along with the beautiful scenery, parents will appreciate the many amenities that make Bermuda’s beaches the perfect place for beach bums of all ages. Lifeguards, gentle water, and nearby facilities are always a welcome sight for parents of...
Jobson's Bay, Bermuda
Tufts of green shrubbery atop jagged boulders surround the crystal clear water at Jobson’s Cove on Bermuda’s South Shore. These limestone and lava boulders have created a shallow pool that is quite calm and excellent for snorkelers and families...
Sandys Parish, Bermuda
Bermuda is located along the northernmost coral reef system in the world and offers a variety of shipwrecks and colorful reefs for aquatic adventurers. PADI-certified diving professionals at Fantasea Diving and Watersports, near the Royal Naval...
Steep cliffs, tufts of green shrubs, and blissfully blues skies serve as a backdrop to turquoise waves, coral formations, and a gently curving stretch of sand. Named one of the world’s 100 Best Beaches by CNN, Warwick Long Bay takes its name from...
7 Maritime Ln, MA 01, Bermuda
Sea cucumbers, anemones, and colorful tropical fish, along with sunken cannons and antique anchors, make Snorkel Park Beach a popular site for snorkelers and families with kids. You could spend the entire day floating among parrot fish, angel...
Cooper's Island Road, Cooper's Island, Bermuda
Birders, hikers, and all manner of nature lovers score big with a visit to this former NASA tracking station and U.S. naval base on the northeast coast of Bermuda. Despite its name, Cooper's Island is no longer an island, having been connected to...
