5 Perfectly Dreamy Cruises to Bermuda

Often confused as part of the Caribbean, Bermuda stands alone with its strong British heritage, world-famous regattas, and quintessential pink sands. The closest landmass off the coast of North Carolina, this small North Atlantic Island is not a far jaunt from the East Coast but feels a world away, which makes it a singular cruise destination.

A hallmark of any Bermuda cruise is time in the destination. Unlike other cruise itineraries, where you might pop off the ship for a couple of hours, sailings to Bermuda almost always include one or two overnights in port. This lets travelers get to know the island at a slightly more relaxed pace. Visitors have the option to head farther afield from where they’re docked, dine in a restaurant ashore, or experience a little local nightlife.

If you’re considering an ocean voyage to the cerulean shores of Bermuda, these cruises showcase five unique ways to sail there in style.

Spend time exploring Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard on a Virgin Voyages sailing. Courtesy of Mona Jain/Unsplash

A quick getaway from Manhattan on Virgin Voyages

To book: Virgin’s 5-night Big Apple to Bermuda itinerary is priced from $2,340 per cabin

Yes, you can squeeze a full Bermudian vacation into only five nights if you sail round trip from New York City. Virgin Voyages, known for its adults-only policy and PTO-friendly cruises, offers a Big Apple to Bermuda itinerary for those who are short on time but not standards. Docked just shy of 24 hours in King’s Wharf, passengers are set free in the center of a six-acre complex known as the Royal Naval Dockyard. Surprisingly, this tourist hub does not feel tacky. Cruise passengers can take in architecture like the picturesque clocktower, some stellar shopping (don’t leave without a rum cake) and lunch at a decades’ old favorite, the Frog & Onion Pub. From here, the quickest way to Hamilton, the capital city, is a 20-minute ferry ride. Back aboard Virgin’s 2,762-passenger Brilliant Lady, “sailors” can expect edgy entertainment like an absurdist dance party with rave vibes called the “Untitled Dance Show Partything” and more than 20 appealing eateries—all included in the fare.

Combine Bermuda’s scenic beaches with Rhode Island’s sophisticated mansions on this Oceania Cruises sailing. Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

One week with Oceania Cruises featuring a stop in Rhode Island

To book: Oceania Cruises’ 7-night Bermudian Breeze voyage starts at $1,699 per person

Three of the eight days of this Oceania voyage are spent docked in Bermuda, which is nearly half the cruise. The 670-passenger Insignia is small enough to dock in downtown Hamilton, the centrally located capital, bringing you straight into the heart of the city. After two full nights, the ship repositions to the historic former capital of St. George at the northern end of the island for a full day spent strolling its cottage-lined cobblestone streets, fragrant with frangipani. What sets this sailing apart—aside from Oceania’s knack for culinary excellence—is a day spent in Newport, Rhode Island, on your way from New York to Bermuda. Home to splendid Gilded Age mansions, Newport displays its opulence best at the Breakers, former home of the Vanderbilt family. A tour along the dramatic Cliff Walk is a must, offered as an optional shore excursion through Oceania.

Combine Bermuda with some notable coastal destinations along the East Coast, including colorful Charleston, on this intriguing Celebrity itinerary. Courtesy of Tyrone Sanders/Unsplash

Bermuda plus Charleston and Martha’s Vineyard on Celebrity

To book: Celebrity Cruises’ 10-day Bermuda & Charleston starts at $1,388 per person

Celebrity Cruises runs a series of weeklong sailings from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, to Bermuda and back. But for those who have a few extra days, go for Celebrity’s Bermuda & Charleston itinerary. Not only does this cruise tack on an overnight in Charleston, South Carolina, to its 48 hours in Bermuda, but it also includes a call on famed summer enclave Martha’s Vineyard. Ashore, you’ll be up to your eyeballs in charming shops and shaded squares, but back aboard, there is still plenty that will impress. The 2,886-passenger Celebrity Silhouette seamlessly blends the outdoors into its ambience with private balconies in 85 percent of its rooms, plus the Lawn Club, a live grass lawn on the top of the ship for an impromptu picnic or game of bocce.

Book yourself into a deluxe veranda suite on the Seven Seas Mariner for a truly luxurious Bermuda sailing experience that includes idyllic Caribbean destinations. Courtesy of Stephen Beaudet/Regent Seven Seas Cruises

An epic Lesser Antilles sailing on Regent Seven Seas

To book: Regent Seven Seas’ 16-night Iconic Islands to Empire City is priced from $10,099 per person for fare including flights, hotel, and transfers

We’ve already noted that Bermuda is not the Caribbean, but if you want to explore both, Regent’s Iconic Islands to Empire City is an itinerary to remember. Departing from Miami for New York, this luxury, all-inclusive voyage calls on Bermuda in addition to seven other islands along the way. En route to Hamilton, why not stop off in Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Bart’s, Puerto Rico, and all three of the ABC islands? Sailing Regent’s 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner, you won’t have to even think about lifting a finger; everything from airfare to Wi-Fi is built into the fare, including tips, shore excursions, and fine wines and spirits. This is the Bermuda cruise for those who have perhaps already spent time on the island and now want to expand their repertoire of tropical sandy beaches—in the lap of luxury.

Enjoy time in Bermuda on the way to Puerto Rico on a yacht-style sailing with Windstar. Courtesy of Kino/Unsplash

One week with an ocean crossing on Windstar

To book: Windstar’s 7-night Bermuda Bliss cruise starts at $2,599 per person

Bound for Bermuda with the sea breeze in your hair is the vibe aboard Star Pride, one of Windstar’s distinguished yachts. This weeklong sailing is actually a crossing, taking up to 312 passengers from New York to San Juan, Puerto Rico, via the Atlantic Ocean. After two sea days, you’ll disembark for some time in St. George, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for being the earliest example of an English colonial town in the New World. Another two sea days bring you to the Port of San Juan, where passengers disembark and can opt for a brief land vacation. With a casual and intimate atmosphere aboard, this Windstar cruise is the right move for travelers who really want to unwind at sea with a Bermuda stint in between. Begin your mornings with yoga on deck, and if the weather allows, take a dip in the ocean from the water-sports platform.