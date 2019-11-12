A Perfect Bermuda Day in an Electric Car

It’s a blue-sky day in Bermuda, and I’m rolling down a sunny stretch of South Road adjacent to endless Atlantic Ocean views and stunning pink-sand beaches. I’m not on a scooter—the iconic two-wheeler Bermuda is known for. Rather, I’m in a Tazzari, the island’s newest four-wheel electric car that visitors and locals can rent.

Introduced in 2018 by Oleander Cycles, the Tazzari is a small electric car with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a traditional rental: air-conditioned cabin, side-by-side bucket seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and a large trunk. In fact, the Tazzari is the closest thing you’ll find to full-size car rentals, which have long been prohibited on Bermuda. But thanks to intrepid entrepreneurs who’ve introduced different types of four-wheeled electric vehicles, Bermuda’s visitors now have plenty of options when they want to hit the road.

“These cars have made the island’s hidden gems more accessible,” says Glenn Jones, Director of Strategy and Corporate Communications for the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “From sampling traditional seafood prepared in a family kitchen to a picnic at the far end of Cooper’s Island, nothing is off limits.”

The cars are also downright fun to drive. My destination today is Southampton, where I’m headed for some snorkeling. I pull off at Church Bay Park, grab my gear out of the trunk, and descend the wooden steps to the beach. After fielding a few questions about my snazzy ride from some envious tourists on motorbikes, I hop in the ocean to explore Bermuda’s premier snorkeling site. With two massive coral boilers about 100 yards offshore, Church Bay is home to a breathtaking underwater trail flush with marine life. I spy rainbow-colored parrotfish, yellow-and-black striped sergeant majors, purple sea fans, and thriving elk horn and brain coral—a blissful natural aquarium.

I hop back in the car and head east. My Tazzari can travel up to 50 miles on a full charge, so I still have plenty of “gas” in the tank—but hunger is calling, so I drive to Newstead Belmont Hills Hotel for lunch at Beau Rivage. In addition to fine French cuisine with an al fresco harbor view, the hotel has a charging station, so I can plug in my car while I dine. The process of “fueling up” doesn’t take long; these vehicles gain 10% battery life for every hour they’re plugged in. Plus, you’re never far from a charge: Bermuda has eight well-spaced charging stations around the island. You can plug in while exploring must-see sites like the Royal Naval Dockyard, shopping in the City of Hamilton, or staying at Rosewood Bermuda—a swanky east end resort that’s a stone’s throw from two of the island’s top golf courses.

After enjoying an expertly prepared Niçoise salad with fresh-caught tuna, I’m off to historic St. George’s, on Bermuda’s east end. Founded in 1612 and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the town is brimming with historical treasures. I park and plug in at the car rental shop (it’s always a good idea to top up the battery whenever possible), then set off to explore. My first stop is St. Peter’s Church, the oldest Anglican house of worship in the Western Hemisphere. With aromatic Bermuda cedar pews and centuries-old religious artifacts, the church oozes history—as does much of this town, thanks to its well-preserved British colonial architecture and labyrinthine cobblestone alleys.

After some quiet reflection, I step outside for a stroll through bygone times. There’s King’s Square, where pillory and stocks were once used to punish criminals; a replica of the Deliverance, the boat built by shipwreck survivors in 1610; and the Unfinished Church, a dreamy roofless cathedral where construction began in 1874but was never finished. There’s so much to experience that I almost forget about my hip ride—that is, until I spot its shiny orange rims and futuristic design on the roadside. With miles of sun-splashed road left to explore, hopping back in my Tazzari is a welcome end to a perfect day in Bermuda.

– David LaHuta