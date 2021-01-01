The Perfect Weekend in San Juan
The vivid flavors and colors of Puerto Rico cannot be ignored. Wander San Juan's candy-colored streets, explore El Morro and the trails of El Junque, and linger on the inviting beaches: A weekend is just long enough to fall in love with this island.
501 Calle Norzagaray, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan may look, at first glance, like a few other charming cities built during the height of Spanish colonialism—Havana or Santo Domingo, for example—but what sets it apart is the extent to which its architectural infrastructure...
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
202 Calle San José, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican plazas are laid-back gathering spaces where locals buy snacks, watch shows, play dominoes, and chat with friends. Take a seat on a bench to give your feet a break and soak up some of the everyday comings and goings. At the Plaza de...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Dating to 1521, the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista isn't justone of the oldest buildings in San Juan—it’s the second-oldest cathedral in all of the Americas. Go inside to see the tomb of Spanish explorer Ponce de León, who founded the first...
151 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00902, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan offers historically and culturally significant experiences including a walk through 500-year-old forts, visits to UNESCO sites, historic churches, museums, the second oldest cathedral in the Americas and Ponce de Leon’s mansion....
Chef Peter Schintler’s San Juan restaurant remains one of the capital’s top fine dining destinations after more than a decade in operation. Marmalade, located in Old San Juan, has allowed Schintler to experiment with international...
1552-1558 Avenida Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00923, Puerto Rico
A recent addition to the Puerto Rican capital’s culinary scene are food hall–style spots where diners can choose among multiple kiosks, or stalls, each featuring a distinct kind of cuisine. Lote 23 is one such spot, located...
Anywhere breakfast is served all day usually scores in my book. At Caficultura in Old San Juan, the food is "farm to table" and is as delicious as the creative menu sounds. In addition to the mostly healthy options, the highlight is the maple...
72 Caleta de San Juan, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Puerto Ricans dance to lively rhythms like bomba, merengue, and salsa—whether at home, at a festival, or on the streets—and they’ll be ecstatic to teach you how. To honor Puerto Rico’s Spanish heritage, Rosa de Triana...
312 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
San Juan may seem small for a capital city, but there’s no need to worry if you’re a night owl, thanks to the abundant nightlife options. Many hotels have live music and dancing, and the capital has plenty of clubs. Not sure where to...
176 Calle Duffaut, San Juan, 00907, Puerto Rico
Chef José Enrique has become something of a darling in Puerto Rico’s culinary circles, particularly as he has achieved acclaim (most notably as a James Beard “Best Chef of the South” semifinalist) and lots of media...
148 Calle San Sebastián, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Feel instantly cool when you slip through the unmarked wooden doors and enter La Factoria. Garden lights hang from the graffiti-covered walls (designed to look artsy-shabby with a stylish restraint), seductive music plays, and the liquor bottles...
210 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Cacao beans’ scientific name is theobrama cacao, which translates into “drink of the gods.” Casa Cortés in Old San Juan will truly please any god with its Cortés chocolate concoctions. This welcoming café...
207 Calle San Francisco, San Juan, PR 00901
Concalma is the store of designer Matilsha Marxuach, a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design who creates fair-trade products that are made and sourced locally. Her specialty is chic cloth bags and totes for men and women, and...
100 Calle del Cristo, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
The Hotel El Convento was once home to Carmelite nuns living simple lives dictated by their vows of poverty. Today, however, it’s one of Old San Juan’s most beautiful hotels, complete with exposed mahogany beams and louvered doors that...
Norzagaray 204, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
Old San Juan is known for its atmospheric and historic hotels, but none quite match the Gallery Inn for personality and creativity. Composed of six intertwined town houses, this endlessly fascinating hotel beckons guests to wander through its nine...
