The Perfect Weekend in Napa Valley

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The Napa Valley is the ideal destination for a long weekend, whether you're with friends, family, or your partner. Tasting rooms, hot-air balloons, museums, Michelin-starred dining experiences, biking trails, and wine trains can keep you as busy and intrigued until the minute you leave. You can pack a lot into a long weekend in Napa Valley: a casual picnic, a modern art museum, dessert on a train, a spa treatment, and plenty of wine tasting, of course.
Napa Valley Balloons, Inc

4086 Byway E, Napa, CA 94558, USA
If you really want to get a feel for the beauty of Napa, take to the air. We spent a glorious hour or so floating above the valley of the vines, after being picked up from our hotel, taken to the venue and given coffee and something to snack on...
Oakville Grocery Co

7856 St Helena Hwy, Oakville, CA 94562, USA
Take advantage of the Mediterranean-like climate in Napa Valley (it rarely rains between May and October) and pack a picnic — without compromising on the quality of your cuisine, of course. The Oakville Grocery on Highway 29 has been supplying...
Frog's Leap Vineyard

8815 Conn Creek Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
Before there can be quality wine, or even quality grapes, there needs to be quality dirt. Frog’s Leap Winery is located in one of the most coveted patches of dirt in the Napa Valley — Rutherford. Which is why, when you visit, owner John Williams...
Bouchon

6534 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Some say that Keller’s second restaurant in Yountville is even better than his flagship, the French Laundry. The rest of us may never know. But Bouchon is open until midnight seven days a week, and you can grab a seat at the bar without a...
Napa Valley Vine Trail

Napa, CA, USA
When completed, the Napa Valley Vine Trail will be a 47-mile-long walking and cycling path that will run the length of the valley from Vallejo's Ferry Terminal to Calistoga at the foot of Mount St. Helena. For now, however, the completed...
Solage Calistoga

755 Silverado Trail N, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, Solage is one of Calistoga’s top lodging options; the trio of overnight accommodations, spa, and Michelin-starred restaurant practically force guests to unwind and relax. The experience starts in the 89...
The Hess Collection

4411 Redwood Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Yes, the Hess Collection in Napa makes wine and sells it under the same name. But really, the brand is about something equally wonderful in entirely different ways: modern art. Owner and entrepreneur Donald Hess began collecting art in the 1960s,...
Napastäk

610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Napastäk, inside the Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, is a modern-day gourmet grocery store, complete with organic ketchup, handmade pasta, pasta sauces, and sake and wasabi mustard (to name a few best-selling products). The store also...
The Charter Oak

1050 Charter Oak Ave, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Simplicity rules the day at the Charter Oak, the latest restaurant from the Restaurant at Meadowood’s Christopher Kostow. The St. Helena eatery—in the building that once housed a Napa Valley favorite, Tra Vigne—specializes in...
Oxbow Public Market

610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Oxbow Public Market gives an excellent introduction to the food and atmosphere of Northern California. The market supports sustainable, local agriculture and production. There are many shops and food purveyors, mostly casual offerings where you...
Round Pond Estate

875 Rutherford Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Wine, as they say, belongs at the table. Yet most tasting rooms offer only the wine. For a richer experience, seek out wineries that offer food pairings or, better yet, an entire meal. At Robert Sinskey winery, cookbook author and Chef Maria Helm...
Napa Valley Wine Train

1275 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
There’s something romantic about train travel isn’t there? And when the journey is on tracks that have been around for more than 150 years in one of the word's most scenic wine regions, the ride is even sweeter. If you’re looking for a splurge,...
Archetype

1429 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Architect and founder Howard Backen designed the space occupied by St. Helena’s Archetype (he’s also the owner), so it’s no wonder the bright and airy dining room is a sight to behold. Everything in the restaurant revolves around...
Gott's Roadside Tray Gourmet

933 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
The line for burgers and fries at Gott's Roadside (formerly Taylor's Refresher and don't you forget it) in St. Helena can be ridiculous in the afternoon, but if you go in the morning, you'll have your choice of picnic tables—either in front...
Napa Art Walk

Napa, CA, USA
I love wine, but even I need a break from wine tasting. A nice way to break up a day of eating and drinking in Napa Valley is to explore the great art on display for free in downtown Napa. Every other year, the Arts Council Napa Valley curates a...
Carneros Resort & Spa

4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
Cadet Wine & Beer Bar

930 Franklin St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When Colleen Fleming and Aubrey Bailey opened Cadet in 2014, it was like hanging fly paper for the local wine community. For starters, it was located squarely in Downtown Napa, but also tucked away on a side street away from stumbling tourists....
Blue Note Napa

1030 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The building that now houses the Blue Note Napa has had a number of iterations over the years, most notably more than a century of life as the Napa Valley Opera House. Today the Blue Note occupies only the first floor; the club cultivates an...
