When warm weather beckons but time is short, a weekend trip to Cancun and Riviera Maya on the Yucatan Peninsula is your perfect go-to. Beautiful Mexican Caribbean beaches, inclusive resorts, and an easy trip from the United States add up to a weekend of ease. But there's much more to the area than white sand beaches, including day trips to explore Mayan culture ruins, the caves and calm waters of Dos Ojos Cenote, and nights out dancing. Yes, spring breakers, the area is your paradise too: head straight to the clubs in the hotel zone. You can sleep when you get back to school.