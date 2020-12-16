The Best Wineries in Napa Valley
Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
Napa Valley is the most famous wine country in the U.S. for good reason. In this fertile hilly region north of San Francisco, California wineries are producing top-notch pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, and sparkling wines. From boutique vineyards to wine clubs and tasting rooms, some Napa's best wineries offer tours, tastings, and sometimes even fine dining experiences.
Save Place
3200 Monticello Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
When Kenzo Tsujimoto, the CEO of Capcom, one of the largest gaming companies in the world, came to Napa from Japan he had something bigger in mind than simply planting a few rows of vine and making a vanity wine. The video game "Street...
Save Place
4045 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Castello di Amorosa is an architectural wonderland right in the middle of Napa Valley. Based on fourth-generation winemaker Dario Sattui’s passion for medieval history, this replica of a 13th-century stone castle, made entirely from European...
Save Place
1170 Tubbs Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Some of the best Napa Valley winetasting experiences are to be had in the tasting rooms of the smaller wineries along the Silverado Trail. Envy Wines, just north of Calistoga (the northernmost part of Napa Valley), is a great pick if you want...
Save Place
6126 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558, USA
This Napa Valley winery is the only structure in the United States designed by the famed Austrian artist, architect, and ecologist Friedensreich Hundertwasser (1928-2000). The building's playfulness will put a big smile on your face, and best of...
Save Place
1060 Dunaweal Ln, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Playful art and sculptures are the centerpiece of the winery, Clos Pegase. A collection of sculptures by famous 20th-century artists greets visitors outside, and the collection continues in the courtyard and tasting room. The owner, Jan Shrem,...
Save Place
Tasting wine is enjoyable pretty much anywhere, but becomes especially so when there's a funky old Airstream involved. The Grade Cellars specializes in sauvignon blanc wines and their tour educates about the process, from harvest to bottling—and...
Save Place
4029 Hagen Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Palmaz Vineyards is a family run estate in the best sense of the term: everyone, from the patriarch to the kids, has a role in running this state-of-the-art California winery. If James Bond wanted to make wine, he would start at Palmaz in the Napa...
Save Place
The Vintner's Collective in Downtown Napa offers a different type of wine tasting experience. Garrett, the tasting room owner, carefully chooses the best wines from more than 100 boutique Napa Valley wineries. Visitors are treated to personalized...
Save Place
1500 Diamond Mountain Rd, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
When founder Al Brounstein used to host what we would now call wine club parties at Diamond Creek Vineyards, he wouldn't serve any Diamond Creek wine. But he would, however, offer one lucky person the opportunity to buy a magnum through a lottery....
Save Place
3340 CA-128, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
When you're driving up from San Francisco, Bennett Lane is the last winery in Napa Valley (meaning that it's the furthest north). The Calistoga tasting room is worth those extra few miles, though, for a couple of reasons. One, the tasting room...
Save Place
2970 Monticello Rd, Napa, CA 94558, USA
At Jarvis, it's what you don't see that's most impressive. While the approach and the views from the property are nothing to shrug about, the estate is really set apart by what's underground: the entire winery. Fermentation tanks, offices,...
Save Place
2222 3rd Ave, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Napa Valley’s newest sub-appellation is just 10 miles east of downtown Napa but it is tucked into a pocket of the Valley that feels like a throwback to the pre-Mondavi days—when the region was a diverse agricultural area and winemaking was a labor...
Save Place
2181 3rd Ave, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Although only about 15 minutes from downtown Napa, by the time you get to the gates of Meteor Vineyard, you may wonder if you are still in Napa Valley. Where are the balloons and crowded tasting rooms and stretch limos? Not in Coombsville. One of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25