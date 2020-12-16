The Best small museums in Brussels
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Perhaps you don't have all day to spend combing the extensive collections of the major museums. That's OK, because Brussels has bite-sized cultural attractions, too.
Rue Montagne de la Cour 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My favourite building in Brussels is the Old England on Mont des Arts, just around the corner from Place Royal. It’s a striking concoction of steel and glass in the Art Nouveau style Brussels is so famous for. But what’s on the inside is just as...
Place des Palais 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Place Royal is a busy spot in Brussels. Tourists queue up for the many museums, office-workers bustle back and forth from their cubicles, cars zip around the roundabout and, trams rumble through the middle. All the while, few know that beneath the...
Grand Place, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Brussels City Museum is located inside the Maison du Roi (or King’s house), the dark grey, Gothic building on Grand Place. Once the home of the baker’s guild, it is also known as the Broodhuis, in Flemish. These days, this beautiful building...
Porte de Hal, Zuidlaan 150, 1060 Sint-Gillis, Belgium
The Porte de Hal (or Hallepoort in Flemish) may look like there should be a long haired princess trapped in the attic, (There isn’t. I checked.) but its function was much more important. Built in 1381, the Porte de Hal was one of the seven main...
Brussels Active Crossbow Guild and Museum (Grand Serment Royal et de Saint-Georges des Arbalétriers de Bruxelles)
Place Royale 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Despite being a modern capital city, Brussels is still very much in touch which its historic past. Festivals, parades, architecture and traditions all hint at times gone by. One fascinating tradition is still active in Brussels and you can see it...
Avenue Van Praet, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Chinese pavilion was built on the edge of the Royal Estate at Laeken on the orders of King Leopold II between 1901 and 1910. The wooden paneling on the outside of the Chinese Pavilion and its entry pavilion were sculpted in Shanghai. We went...
Kasteleinsstraat 49, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
The Contemporary Art scene in Brussels is thriving, but it can also be intimidating to newcomers. Many galleries can feel cold or stuffy, and visitors can be put off by the high prices of the works on display. Maison Particulière is a different...
10 Parc du Cinquantenaire, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Art & history Museum (formerly the Cinquantenaire Museum), located right beside Brussels’ iconic triumphal arch, is one of the best hidden-gem museums of the city. This museum of civilizations is part of the Royal Museums of Art and...
Place des Palais 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Most visitors to Brussels (and even many locals) don’t know much about Belgian history. Despite the country’s relatively short (by European standards) existence, it has a fascinating story. You can learn all about it in the small and interactive...
