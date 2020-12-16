The Best Shopping in Washington, D.C.
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Although D.C. style has historically leaned conservative, it doesn't mean that shoppers can't find the latest clothes, home furnishings, or food items. The nation's capital has a number of high-end stores, independent boutiques, and outdoor markets to satisfy the shopaholic, whether you're looking for designer suits, crafts, or vintage whatnots.
1625 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
From painted ceramics to patterned throws, screen printed bags to small-batch foods, Salt & Sundry’s assortment of artisanal treasures inspires the creator and designer in us all. Its curated boutique on the bustling 14th and U Street...
3316 -3318 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
In D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, Cady’s Alley is a cluster of shops and design firms specializing in high-end home furnishings, kitchens, and baths. If you’re a jewelry lover, head to JewelersWerk—they offer...
3212 O St NW #5, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Hugh & Crye is a men's clothing store based in Georgetown that knows how to make shirts that fit just right. It offers quality dress shirts that follow a special sizing system to match varied body types and heights. Styles are versatile enough...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
645 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Now, this is a game shop. Not one for the electronic gamer-types, this Capitol Hill store offers nearly 6,000 games including Archimedes' Stomachion (the World's Oldest Puzzle), handmade wood puzzles, board games like Chess, Clue, Scrabble, and...
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
One of Washington's most beloved independent bookstores, Kramerbooks & Afterwords Café is just as much a D.C. institution as the city's historic monuments. Opened in 1976, Kramerbooks was the first bookstore/café in the United...
2311 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
For years, while she was attending graduate school and waitressing part-time at her family’s Italian restaurant, young Isabella Polles dreamed of opening a clothing store of her own. That dream came true in 2012 when she threw open the doors...
1514 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Opened in 1955, the Phoenix is one of the oldest shops in Georgetown and remains family run by third-generation owner Samatha Hays. Her grandparents fell in love with the vibrant art of Mexico and thoughtfully decorated the store with it. The...
5015 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
A D.C. fixture since it opened in 1984, Politics and Prose is an independent bookstore popular for its knowledgeable staff, author readings and book signings, occasional trivia nights, and a café that's been serving organic fare since...
1626 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Miss Pixie's has been a trove of a seemingly endless influx of vintage and unusual home furnishings since 1997. Frequent inventory turnovers due to estate sales and auctions make it a place to visit and browse often. From mid-century dining tables...
1351 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Inspired by vibrant Southeast Asian night markets, D.C. chef Erik Bruner-Yang (of Toki Underground fame) and D.C. streetwear mogul Will Sharp created a sleek, two-story indoor/outdoor space that's part menswear store, part café and...
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Union Market is the perfect D.C. destination if you're searching for a weekend brunch spot, craving a snack on your way to visit the Capitol, or, you know, hungry. Oyster bar, bakery, taqueria, soda shop, sandwich shop, Korean taco grill—all...
1001 H St NW #206, Washington, DC 20001, USA
City Center DC is a newish downtown destination with more than 30 upscale brands, including Kate Spade, Paul Smith, and Burberry. Shoppers can revive with a sugar rush at David Chang's Momofuku Milk Bar, famous for its crack pie and vanilla...
657 C St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
Capitol Hill Books looks more like a hoarder's basement than a bookstore. It's not the best place to pick up the latest bestseller, but it is exceptional for its collection of rare books, as well as its snarky, not-so-subtle opinions about various...
1600 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
There’s no better way to experience the seasons of the Mid-Atlantic than through the samples offered by local farmers and producers at the FreshFarm Dupont Circle Market. This vibrant community gathering brings together up to 50 local...
2475 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Songbyrd is a one-stop destination for the multidimensional music lover in us all. Part record shop, part music venue, and part DJ-spinning restaurant/bar and café, this space is for musicians, music fans, and those who simply want a good...
1350 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
What started as a simple hat shop has grown over the years to a full-scale boutique with a wonderful range of women's clothing from local designers. And you'll find accoutrements such as scarves, gloves, bags, and umbrellas, stationery sets,...
2467 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Idle Time Books has been an Adams Morgan fixture since 1981 and carries a quality selection of used, recent, and out-of-print books, as well as vintage greeting cards, newspapers, records, and CDs. The best way to explore this little gem of a...
1743 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
It’s your last day in D.C. and you haven’t picked up a “thank you” gift for your lovely Aunt Julee. I know your Aunt Julee well, and I can tell you that the White House snow globe that you were hoping to pick up at the...
