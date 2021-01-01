The Best Shopping in Seattle
Seattle offers specialty and independent stores to suit every interest. Belltown has high-end salons and galleries, Ballard has stylish vintage apparel, Fremont has everything hippie-ish and New Agey, and West Seattle has local art with flair. And every neighborhood boasts its local bookstore, usually with resident cats.
85 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Walk, cycle or people-watch along the shores of Elliott Bay, a downtown stretch known for its circusy flair and spectacular vistas. You can ride the Great Wheel or visit the beloved Seattle Aquarium, home to wolf eels, sea otters, and the world's...
600 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
One of the country's largest Asian markets, this massive complex has anchored the International District since 1928—and contains a Japanese bookstore, a 12-station food court, and a Taiwanese hot-pot hot spot: The Boiling Point. Its shelves...
1521 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
The Elliott Bay Book Company is the Seattle bookstore and, thankfully, survived its move from Pioneer Square to Capitol Hill with soul and towering cedar bookcases intact. Elliott Bay lost a significant chunk of square footage during the move...
309 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
If you see a line stretching around the block and think, "No way," then Salumi isn't for you. But if you see a long line and think, "I want what they're waiting for!" bring a book and get ready for one of the messiest, meatiest, richest sandwiches...
1424 11th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
This famous Vashon Island creamery maintains a toehold on the mainland in the Chophouse Row Building on Capitol Hill. It sells cheese, including the gooey bloomy-rinded Dinah's treasured by top Northwest chefs. But all products pale beside the...
601 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
If there’s such a thing as a single “Seattle style” for women, it’s probably epitomized by the charmingly craftsy, slightly bohemian, shabby-chic goods for sale at Burnt Sugar. From knitted hat to knee-high Frye boot, with all kinds of...
Sprawling over 80,000 square feet, this timbered cathedral is a monument to all things outdoors. The Seattle landmark's spire, a 65-foot rock pinnacle, is the world's third-largest indoor rock-climbing wall. Take a class or just reserve a 15- or...
621 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Portage Bay Goods describes itself as “a gift shop for the thoughtful procrastinator,” but it’s equally handy for souvenir-seeking visitors — or even locals looking for a fun little treat for themselves. They carry tons of highly giftable and...
1741 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134, USA
Outfitter to the Great Klondike Gold Rush, this Seattle-based company supplied stampeders with boots, sleeping bags, Mackinaw wool blankets, and rugged attire made from water-repellent Tin Cloth. "Our materials are the very best obtainable, for we...
1914 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Just down the block from Schmancy (get it?), Fancy is a charming little jewelry boutique with gorgeous, modern jewelry and art. They’re a Seattle-based company focused on producing high-quality jewelry that is 100% handmade of ethically sourced...
145 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Walking into Velouria is like stepping right inside the handmade and vintage web marketplace, Etsy. Located in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood, it's filled with carefully crafted dresses, swimwear with vintage flair, and all sorts of accessories.
3419 Fremont Pl N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
It may not look like much from the simple street entrance, but vintage-loving shoppers will find plenty to browse at this underground, two-floor antique mall. You’ll find black velvet paintings, vintage pinup magazines and comics, and antique...
5459 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
If you like strange and one-of-a-kind vintage home decor, Ballard Consignment could be a very dangerous place for you. A maze of connected rooms on two floors, the store is set up as a series of furnished rooms decorated in different periods and...
1510 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Looking for some unique postcards to send home? Pike St. Press is a letterpress studio and gift shop where you can choose from letterpress cards and paper, pens and pencils, notebooks and art prints, or commission your own custom business cards or...
