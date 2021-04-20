Corona Cigar Company & Montecristo Lounge
1130 Townpark Ave
| +1 407-333-3453
Sun 10am - 12am
Mon, Tue 9am - 12am
Wed, Thur 9am - 1am
Fri, Sat 9am - 2am
For Cigar FansPart cigar store, part bar, and part lounge: Corona Cigar Company is pretty much cigar nirvana for some. With indoor and outdoor seating, including sumptuous leather and wood chairs, this is a chilled spot for a smoke and a drink. Go before a movie or after dinner at the Colonial Town Park.
over 6 years ago
Relax with a Smoke
A great selection of cigars for everyone from the experienced smoker to the merely curious. This huge space is completely humidified and stocks almost every cigar legally available for same in the United States.
Knowledgeable staff are on hand for recommendations and guidance and, after picking out a smoke, visitors can relax in the lounge with a paired whiskey.
