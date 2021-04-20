Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Corona Cigar Company & Montecristo Lounge

1130 Townpark Ave
Website
| +1 407-333-3453
For Cigar Fans Lake Mary Florida United States
Relax with a Smoke Lake Mary Florida United States
For Cigar Fans Lake Mary Florida United States
Relax with a Smoke Lake Mary Florida United States

More info

Sun 10am - 12am
Mon, Tue 9am - 12am
Wed, Thur 9am - 1am
Fri, Sat 9am - 2am

For Cigar Fans

Part cigar store, part bar, and part lounge: Corona Cigar Company is pretty much cigar nirvana for some. With indoor and outdoor seating, including sumptuous leather and wood chairs, this is a chilled spot for a smoke and a drink. Go before a movie or after dinner at the Colonial Town Park.
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Karen Gardiner
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Relax with a Smoke

A great selection of cigars for everyone from the experienced smoker to the merely curious. This huge space is completely humidified and stocks almost every cigar legally available for same in the United States.

Knowledgeable staff are on hand for recommendations and guidance and, after picking out a smoke, visitors can relax in the lounge with a paired whiskey.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points