The Best Restaurants In Tokyo

There are more restaurants in Tokyo with Michelin stars—230—than any other city, making Tokyo an unrivaled culinary capital. The city's range of restaurants is astonishing, from traditional Japanese cuisine to French fusion and beyond. There are also, of course, sushi restaurants where you can try sea urchuin, traditional kaiseki, tasting menus, haute cuisine spots that rely on seasonal ingredients, and so much more. Quick tip: Michelin star or not, it’s a good idea to check in with your hotel’s concierge about your restaurant of choice to make a reservation. Many fine dining restaurants have only a few, very coveted tables.