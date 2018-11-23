The Best Restaurants in the Cayman Islands

Morgan's Ln West Bay KY, West Bay, Cayman Islands

Deep within Grand Cayman, one finds another restaurant on the water. Be careful not to sit too close to the edge on the deck, however, the breeze might blow you right off. Inside the restaurant is a different story. All the tables and chairs are close together, making your dining experience intimate yet open to that of your neighbor and you can’t help smiling at those sitting next to you. Written on a savvy chalkboard one finds the specials of the day, of which you will find rarities like chicken liver pate and ceviche. The food is fantastic and the drinks are phenomenal. I personally recommend anything with mango in it. Once you’re good and full it almost feels necessary to sit and talk with the wait staff before leaving. The close knit environment makes it all the more friendly. Calypso Grill is definitely one of my favorite restaurants in Grand Cayman and I definitely recommend it to seafood lovers or just food lovers in general.