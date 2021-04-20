Calypso Grill
Morgan's Ln West Bay KY, West Bay, Cayman Islands
| +1 345-949-3948
Sun 12pm - 2:30pm
Tue - Sun 6pm - 10pm
Tue - Sat 11:30am - 2:30pm
Calypso ThrillDeep within Grand Cayman, one finds another restaurant on the water. Be careful not to sit too close to the edge on the deck, however, the breeze might blow you right off. Inside the restaurant is a different story. All the tables and chairs are close together, making your dining experience intimate yet open to that of your neighbor and you can’t help smiling at those sitting next to you. Written on a savvy chalkboard one finds the specials of the day, of which you will find rarities like chicken liver pate and ceviche. The food is fantastic and the drinks are phenomenal. I personally recommend anything with mango in it. Once you’re good and full it almost feels necessary to sit and talk with the wait staff before leaving. The close knit environment makes it all the more friendly. Calypso Grill is definitely one of my favorite restaurants in Grand Cayman and I definitely recommend it to seafood lovers or just food lovers in general.
over 6 years ago
Get the Catch of the Day at Calypso Grill
A cool breeze blows in from the French doors opening onto Morgan’s Harbor. Through shuttered windows you spot local fishing boats motoring past the dock with their catch of the day. And those fish--snapper, wahoo, mahi mahi, or tuna— are on the menu, grilled, blackened, or sautéed at Calypso Grill in West Bay. This restaurant, run by George Fowler, has fresh daily specials and is also known for its surf and turf, for those looking to add meat like beef filet, rack of lamb, or veal to their seafood adventure. No matter what you decide to have, you must end with Calypso’s infamous sticky toffee pudding for dessert.