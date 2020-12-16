The Best Restaurants in Montreal
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Listing Montreal's best restaurants is nothing short of a feat; indeed, Montreal has the second largest number of restaurants per capita in all of North America, with a new establishment setting up shop every week or so. From Italian trattorias to izakayas, from hole-in-the-wall bagel shops to classic eateries and French brasseries, to trendy Nordic-inspired and hipster-run taco shops, there is no such thing as leaving Montreal hungry.
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
1228 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
The French chef Daniel Boulud made his name in New York, where he oversees seven restaurants and has since expanded his culinary empire to six other outposts around the globe. His venture in Montréal makes perfect sense, with Québecois cuisine...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
536 Avenue Duluth E, Montréal, QC H2L 1A9, Canada
Chef Martin Picard is one of the leaders of Montréal's restaurant scene, introducing diners—and other chefs—to a new appreciation of the bounty of local ingredients grown and produced in Québec. (He is also a television celebrity both as the host...
900 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 2B2, Canada
Normand Laprise is a legend in the culinary world of Montréal, a pioneer who elevated the city's dining scene with an emphasis on local and seasonal products, putting the bounty of Québec at the center of his menu. When he opened...
423 Rue Saint-Claude, Montréal, QC H2Y 3B6, Canada
Though the name translates as "hunting and fishing club" and clubby decor (inherited from the previous restaurant) prevails, Le Club was never, in fact, a private club. The menu also pays a nod to the restaurant's name with its local fish and game...
1595 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S9, Canada
When Bouillon Bilk first opened in 2011, Montréal's restaurant critics were intrigued. The chef, François Nadon, had worked at several of the city's top restaurants but was largely unknown, and the restaurant was located on an...
1638 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1M1, Canada
For 20 years, Olive et Gourmando has been one of the city's favorite cafés, a popular place for pastries, sandwiches, and salads in the city's historic heart. Diners in search of a larger menu, or even dinner, however, have long been...
200 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z9, Canada
If you grow tired of tasting your way around menus of typical Québecois dishes, Stash Café is an appealing alternative in Old Montréal. This budget-friendly Polish restaurant has the feel of an inviting tavern, with seating in...
312 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A3, Canada
Barroco, in Old Montréal, has the feel of a supper club, with a lively bar and cozy dining room. The decor is an appealing mix of classic and cool—stone walls and wood-beam ceilings are paired with leather banquettes, Edison-bulb light fixtures,...
6230 Rue St-Hubert, Montréal, QC H2S 2M2, Canada
Chef Normand Laprise's impact on Montréal's culinary scene starts with the dishes served at Toqué, but it extends to the many restaurants headed by young chefs who honed their skills in his kitchens. Among the most notable is...
1201 Avenue Van Horne, Outremont, QC H2V 1K4, Canada
Some Americans may think of Montréal's anglophone, francophone, and Indigenous communities when they think about the city's diversity, but it is also remarkably international. Case in point, almost 20,000 Syrians live in Québec, and...
1268 Avenue Van Horne, Outremont, QC H2V 1K6, Canada
Outremont is a mostly residential, mostly francophone neighborhood of Montréal that in recent years has seen the opening of a number of restaurants as the gentrification of the Plateau spreads to its neighbor. Provisions is one of the new...
104 Avenue Laurier O, Montréal, QC H2T 2N7, Canada
La Chronique opened in 1995 and has regularly been on the lists of Montréal's top restaurants for more than 25 years. Chef/owner Marc De Canck is originally from Belgium but has long been one of the leading figures in the city's culinary...
1844 Rue Amherst, Montréal, QC H2L 3L6, Canada
Since the 1960s, Montréal has been home to a sizable Haitian community who have immigrated to the largest French-speaking city in the hemisphere. One of the most popular Haitian restaurants in the city is trendy Agrikol, which counts two of...
3412 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2X 2H5, Canada
A 2016 addition to Montréal's dining scene, Moleskine is, arguably, three restaurants. There's a takeout window selling meals to go and ice cream, a casual downstairs restaurant serving sandwiches, salads, and both coffee and beer on tap,...
1001 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2Z 1J4, Canada
While the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier! Pho...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
1425 Rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal, QC H2X 2J4, Canada
Ask any Montrealer the question "Which is the fanciest restaurant in town?" and chances are Toqué! will be a frequent answer. Indeed, quite fancy. But also quite expensive. Luckily, chef Charles-Antoine Crête, once mentored by Toqué's Normand...
433 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2H1, Canada
106 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H2Z 1C3, Canada
The inspiration behind Orange Rouge's dishes is up for debate. Some might call it a spin on Chinese; some might say it's nothing like traditional Cantonese fare. Others will simply not be bothered to try, but simply return again and again. What is...
6827 Rue Saint-Dominique, Montréal, QC H2S 3B1, Canada
Despite the rather audacious dual claim of frozen custard and Italian pizza specialties, Gema Pizzeria succeeds in pleasing all critics, thanks to refined, traditional, and extremely tasty fare, which is mostly made from produce bought at nearby...
6704 Rue Clark, Montréal, QC H2S 3E9, Canada
If there's one thing you need to know about Dinette is that they serve the best mac and cheese in town. Not that the other items on the menu aren't just as good—I have not heard a single complaint about this place—but the m&c is...
